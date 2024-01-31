Chaat holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. No matter how hard we try to resist it, we end up craving it after a while. The combination of sweet, salty, and tangy flavours instantly makes us salivate. Let's just say that chaat has the power to uplift our mood in a matter of minutes. What we find really fascinating about chaat is that you can experiment with it in several ways as well. Aloo chaat, papdi chaat, chana chaat, and corn chaat are some classic examples of this street food. Adding to the list, we present to you another exciting version from the city of Indore: garadu ki chaat. This unique chaat is sure to tantalise buds and is something that every chaat lover must try.

About Indore's Special Chaat: Garadu Ki Chaat

Garadu ki chaat is a popular street food in the city and a winter-special recipe. It features pan-fried pieces of garadu (yam) that are mixed with flavourful spices. You can relish this chaat as is or even top it with yoghurt and chutneys of your choice. It makes for a stellar snack to enjoy with your evening cup of chai, or even serve it as an appetiser at your dinner party. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before.

Is Garadu Ki Chaat Healthy?

The answer to this would depend on how you prepare the chaat. This recipe calls for the deep-frying method to cook the garadu. To make it healthier, you can pan-fry them or even cook them in an air fryer. This will help reduce the calorie count by a significant amount. Additionally, you can also add healthier toppings, such as yoghurt and pudina chutney, instead of the sweet ones.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Garadu Ki Chaat | Garadu Ki Chaat Recipe

To make garadu ki chaat, start by dry roasting cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, cloves, cardamoms, black peppercorns, and a cinnamon stick in a pan. Once done, allow them to cool, transfer them to a mixer grinder, and blend to form a smooth powder. Now, peel and cut the garadu into medium-sized cubes. Heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame and fry the pieces until they become golden brown in colour. This will take around 5 to 7 minutes. Once done, remove them from the pan and allow the oil to heat again. Flash-fry them in hot oil for around thirty seconds, and then transfer to a bowl. Top it with the prepared roasted masala, along with red chilli powder, ginger powder, and salt. Drizzle some lemon juice on top and serve hot! Your homemade garadu ki chaat is ready to be savoured.

This chaat recipe captures the essence of Indore's street food scene. Give it a try and share your experience with us in the comments below. For more such delightful recipes, keep coming back to our website.