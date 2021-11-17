A warm bowl of soup acts as a shield against those gloomy and frosty winter nights. A hearty and healthy homemade soup has many benefits - along with being a quick and light dinner, it can also help fight off flu and infections that are common during these chilly months. However, it is important that you use the right ingredients that ensure your bowl is as healthy as it is delicious. Thankfully, an Indian kitchen is packed with many common ingredients which have a multitude of benefits, and garlic is one of them. Garlic is considered to be a great home remedy for cough and cold, mix it with the heat of ginger and you have yourself a winter essential right there. So, if you are looking for a way to stay warm and healthy this season, give the delicious garlic soup a try.

Soups are an important part of our winter diet (Also read: Beetroot Chicken Soup Recipe: A Wholesome One-Pot Meal For Winter Nights It's true, you can make a piping hot soup with almost any ingredient in hand - from chicken soup, mutton soup, egg drop soup, veggie soup, or even the one with only spices. But, why make anything else when you could make a flavorsome and creamy bowlful of goodness? A garlic soup is one of the easiest soups to make out there, get your choice of veggies or meat and add a head of garlic to the preparation. Let this cook until every ingredient is infused with the aroma and flavors of garlic, turn off the heat, and enjoy! Here is the recipe for you:

How To Make Garlic Soup For Winters l Winter Healthy Garlic Soup Recipe:

In a pan heat oil and add some crushed ginger garlic. Add carrots, peas, corn, cabbages, and other vegetables of your choice. You may even chicken to the mix. Mix well and add water according to your preferred quantity. Add a head of garlic and let it boil until everything is cooked well. Add a little cornflour slurry and cook for another 5 minutes before serving piping hot.

Try making this easy garlic soup the next time you feel like having a quick healthy dinner.