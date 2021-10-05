





Since most of the countries are opening their borders for travellers after months-long ban, a lot of us are booking their flights and leaving to exotic holiday destinations. And it seems that actor Gauahar Khan has caught the travel bug too. She is making most of this wonderful time that is finally back in our lives. Do you want to know which country has she landed in yesterday? It is Turkey, the land of baklavas! And 5.5 million followers of her Instagram are getting to experience this beautiful country from their favourite actress's eyes! Upon her landing at the airport, she had people waiting to receive her with her name on the card. Gauahar Khan is truly travelling in complete style and luxury!





She is capturing her adventures in Turkey through her Instagram stories, and we can see that she is having the time of her life. Any adventure to a foreign land is incomplete without trying out the local food! She posted a series of videos of all the interesting and unique Turkish food she is trying out with her husband. In one of the videos, she has captured a vibrant variety of baklavas that are in all shapes and sizes! She says "I have arrived in Turkey, when you see baklava! Oh my god! Yum!" Take a look:

Gauahar Khan relishes baklava in Turkey.







For the uninitiated, Baklava is a layered pastry that is filled with filo pastry, nuts and sweet syrup. Biting into baklava feels like biting into a sweet and crunchy heavenly dessert that melts in your mouth. The preparation of baklava involves the layering of the crispy pastry, the sweet syrup and the nut on top of each other till it gains a proper shape. Gauahar Khan is eating Turkish baklava (also known as Fistikli baklava or Pistachio baklava), it is unique because of its use of pistachio in this rich and buttery dessert. While we all can't eat this authentic baklava, we can try to make it at home with this simple baklava recipe.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Baklava.





Try out this recipe and tell us how you liked this unique dessert in the comments section!