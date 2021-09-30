





The Malabar coast has delighted us with some of the most delicious and flavourful dishes, making Kerala's cuisine richer and tastier! It offers a wide range of mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Malabar cuisine is so popular, that people don't mind traveling to Kerala to try the food! The food is so good that anybody who has ever visited Kerala will always recommend trying the local cuisine. While due to travel restrictions we all may not visit 'God's Own Country', we can definitely try their authentic cuisine in the comfort of our homes. We have found a delicious Malabari recipe that will transport you to the coast with its earthy flavours, ghee rice!





Ghee rice, also known as 'neyichoru' in Malayalam, is a cooked rice dish that is known for the distinct flavour of ghee. Seasoned with dry fruits, green chillies and onion, this rice dish offers comfort on a plate. Ghee rice is an extremely common dish in Kerala, and it is specially made for festivals and celebrations. This staple dish is often paired with kurma or a curry dish.

Pair ghee rice with a delicious South India ncurry.

How To Make Ghee Rice | Ghee Rice Recipe:

Place a kadai on heat, saute cashew and raisins in ghee till the cashews are golden brown. Add bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and pepper. Then, add onion and green chilli, saute till the onions turn golden brown. Next, add a cup of rice and roast it without breaking the rice. Pour water, lemon juice and salt and stir well. Cover the kadhai and let it cook till the water has evaporated. Garnish it ghee rice with fried nuts and the dish is ready to serve!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Ghee Rice.











Pro Tip: You can also make ghee rice in a pressure cooker. You will just need to cook the rice for two whistles and the rice will be ready





Have this delicious ghee rice got dinner this evening and enjoy a comfortable meal at home. Do tell us how you liked this recipe in the comments section.