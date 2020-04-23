Gobi Musallam: Make This Interesting Vegetarian Version Of Murgh Musallam At Home

Highlights Gobi musallam can be a perfect meal to beat your quarantine blues

Gobi musallam is a popular dish in the northern part of India

Cauliflower is roasted and coated with creamy Mughlai-inspired sauce

Most of the meat-lovers in India swear by Mughlai cuisine! If you are one of them, then surely you have experienced the royal taste of murgh musallam. Murgh musallam literally means whole chicken. It is a preparation of the whole chicken in dry sauce, stuffed with eggs and different spices. But are you aware of the veg version of this delectable dish? Yes, it's the gobi musallam!





Gobi musallam is a popular dish in the northern part of India where a whole cauliflower is roasted and coated with creamy Mughlai-inspired sauce. Gobi musallam is easy to make and appealing to eyes. This dish can easily take the center space of any meal spread.





Amidst the lockdown, when cooking with minimum ingredients has become the need of the hour, gobi musallam can be a perfect meal to beat your quarantine blues. So try it out!





Here's The Recipe For Gobi Musallam:

Prep time- 30 minutes





Cook time- 1 hour





Serve- 2





Ingredients:





Roasted vegetable curry- 2 cups





Curd- 2 tbsp





Cream- 2 tbsp





Chopped coriander- 1 tsp





Saffron water- 1/2 tsp





Tandoori gobi- 1 cup





Cheddar cheese- 2 tbsp





Pomegranate seeds- to garnish





Fresh coriander- to garnish





Salt- to taste





Method:





In a pan, pour roasted vegetable paste.





Add curd, cream, fresh coriander, salt and saffron water.





Cook it for 5-10 minutes.





Add tandoori gobi. Mix well.





Cook till the gravy is thick.





In a baking tray, pour the mix, add cheddar cheese and bake it in oven till done at 180 degree Celsius.





Garnish with pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander.







