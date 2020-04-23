Gobi Musallam: Make This Interesting Vegetarian Version Of Murgh Musallam At Home

SEARCH
Amidst the lockdown, when cooking with minimum ingredients has become the need of the hour, gobi musallam can be a perfect meal to beat your quarantine blues.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 23, 2020 18:46 IST

Highlights
  • Gobi musallam is a popular dish in the northern part of India
  • Cauliflower is roasted and coated with creamy Mughlai-inspired sauce

Most of the meat-lovers in India swear by Mughlai cuisine! If you are one of them, then surely you have experienced the royal taste of murgh musallam. Murgh musallam literally means whole chicken. It is a preparation of the whole chicken in dry sauce, stuffed with eggs and different spices. But are you aware of the veg version of this delectable dish? Yes, it's the gobi musallam!

Gobi musallam is a popular dish in the northern part of India where a whole cauliflower is roasted and coated with creamy Mughlai-inspired sauce. Gobi musallam is easy to make and appealing to eyes. This dish can easily take the center space of any meal spread.

Here's The Recipe For Gobi Musallam:

Also Read: Unique Lockdown Recipe: Lauki Ki Al Yakhni Is A Delectable Kashmiri Specialty That You Must Try

Prep time- 30 minutes

Cook time- 1 hour

Serve- 2

Ingredients:

Roasted vegetable curry- 2 cups

Curd- 2 tbsp

Cream- 2 tbsp

Chopped coriander- 1 tsp

Saffron water- 1/2 tsp

Tandoori gobi- 1 cup

Cheddar cheese- 2 tbsp

Pomegranate seeds- to garnish

Fresh coriander- to garnish

Salt- to taste

Method:

 In a pan, pour roasted vegetable paste.

Add curd, cream, fresh coriander, salt and saffron water.

Cook it for 5-10 minutes.

Add tandoori gobi. Mix well.

Cook till the gravy is thick.

In a baking tray, pour the mix, add cheddar cheese and bake it in oven till done at 180 degree Celsius.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

