Chicken is one of the most versatile ingredients out there. It has a special place in almost every food culture across the world and its popularity even within India's several cuisines is unparalleled. Even today, in the list of popular Indian dishes known across the world, Butter Chicken would feature among the top entrants. However, given the gastronomic diversity that India is blessed with, it is time we looked at some other yummy chicken curries that pack a punch of flavours and are classics that you can keep revisiting.





We have curated a list of 5 such special chicken curries that you can make at home.

1. Amritsari Murgh Makhani

We are starting the list with a classic that is sure to make your mouth water with just its fragrance. As the name suggests, this chicken curry has its origin in Amritsar, Punjab. The dish features pieces of chicken marinated in ginger-garlic paste, sour curd, and a variety of Indian spices. The gravy is a rich base of fresh cream, butter, tomato and spices. Read the recipe here.

Andhra chicken curry is hot and spicy.

2. Andhra Style Chicken Curry

This spicy chicken curry from Andhra Pradesh is a festival of flavours. With a variety of spices and condiments such as bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and cashew nut paste, this curry pairs with rice as well as bread. Check the recipe here.

3. Chicken Rogan Josh

This chicken curry from Kashmir is inspired by the classic Kashmiri dish of Mutton Rogan Josh. Made using kokum extract, saffron and aromatic spices, this dish is perfect to pair with rotis or rice. Boneless chunks of chicken would be the best pick for this dish. Here's the recipe.

Malabar chicken curry is delicious.

4. Malabar Chicken Curry

This dish from India's southernmost state of Kerala is a must-try. In this dish, tender pieces of chicken are cooked in coconut oil and tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds. A variety of spices such as coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and black pepper powder add a zing to the dish. Read the recipe here.

5. Chettinad Kozhi (Chicken) Curry

Chettinad chicken curry is another south Indian classic that is made using a bunch of local spices. The dish pairs well with rice and is usually garnished with fried curry leaves and chopped coriander leaves. Check the recipe here.





Just come back to this list every time you want to try a chicken curry that is sure to make your lunch or dinner a whole lot tastier.