When you think about chaat, what comes to your mind? Do you think having of sizzling hot tikkis with chutney? Or do you think of sweet and spicy gol gappas? If you are a foodie like us, then you must be thinking of both! There are few places in every city that is knowns for its delicious chaat. Take Chandni chowk, for instance- an extremely popular market in the old areas of thr city of Delhi. Chandni Chowk is synonymous to food - paranthas, chole bhature, lassi, chaat papdi, butter chicken, chicken tikka, biryani - you name any North Indian food and people will know that it can be found in Chandni Chowk. And the taste! Each and every dish is more scrumptious than the other! One can say this market is a foodie's heaven. An Instagram video of an extremely popular chaat has surfaced on the internet and this yummy delicacy can be found at the heart of Chandi Chowk. Wondering what this dish this? It is none other than gol gappa! Here's the video:











Just thinking about gol gappas can make us salivate but watching has made us crave it more. In this video, we see gol gappas being made in a different way than the method that we all are familiar with. The gol gappas are filled with mashed aloo and channa stuffing and then they are dipped in sweet yoghurt. These gol gappas are topped off with a sprinkle of chaat masala and served in the most unique way we have ever seen, in leaves! You heard it right! This video was uploaded by Instagram food blogger @oye.foodieee. It has 2.1 million views and 85k likes.





Known as bharwa gol gappas, this popular chaat is served in a leaf at Padam Chaat Corner, Chandni Chowk. You might know bharwa gol gappas as dahi puris as well. The appeal of gol gappas served in a leaf has brought a lot attention to this dish as it makes it look even tastier! Who thought gol gappa could look tastier than they already do? Would you be interested in trying this gol gappas served in a leaf? Do tell us in the comments section below!



