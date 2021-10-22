There's barely anything that can compete with the fanfare around Indian street food. Among these street food items, pani puri always stays on top of the popularity charts. The crunchy ball of puris filled with a sour-spicy filling is a mouth-watering delight for many. Call it pani puri, golgappa, phuchka or gupchup, the different names tie together a single craving for fun street food. But did you ever think of experimenting with this much-loved food? Chef Saransh Goila has come up with his own pani puri recipe. And it has got a fruity twist that you won't regret.





Saransh is showing us a way to give a pineapple punch to the regular pani puri dip. The regular 'pani' is made with mint, chilli powder and spices mixed in water. But the pineapple pani puri uses the fruit's juice as its base. The ingredients are quite unique but nonetheless yummy.





Here are the ingredients that you need to make pineapple pani puri:

1 pineapple





20 curry leaves (dry roasted)





1 tsp cumin (dry roasted)





1 star anise (dry roasted)





2 tbsp sugar





1 tbsp ginger (chopped)





2 green chillies (chopped)

1 glass water





1 tsp black salt





1 tsp black pepper (crushed)





1/2 tsp chaat masala





1/2 tsp salt





Ice cubes





Boondi





Puri

How to make pineapple pani puri?

The crispy puris for this recipe will be the same as the regular ones. But the pani will receive a major makeover.





Take a big pineapple and chop it into cubes. Add these pieces to a blender. Add the dry roasted curry leaves, cumin and star anise in the blender. On top of this, add sugar, ginger and chillies. Blend them once. Then, add a glass of water and blend the mixture. After blending, strain the mixture. Pour the juice into a large mixing bowl. We aren't done yet.





Make this pani spicier by adding black salt, crushed black pepper, chaat masala and salt to taste. Add a cool twist to this recipe by dropping ice cubes into the mixing bowl. Add boondi and mix them well. Dip your puris and relish this sweet-sour-spicy pani puri.





Here is the recipe video:

So, would you like to go for this recipe where the age-old pani puri gets a twist? Let us know.