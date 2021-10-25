When we eat well, we feel good! And Sundays call for lip-smacking food when we just want to relax and treat ourselves to the delicious fare. Looks like actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares the same sentiment. Madhuri relished a hearty meal on Sunday and shared an image of the same on Instagram. The post features a yummy food platter that looks like all things tasty and healthy. On the platter, we could spot some delectable vegetables including chopped zucchini. We could also see lip-smacking pan sushi on the side. There's also preparation of Faba beans.





Madhuri captioned the image, “Good food = Good mood” and used the hashtags, ‘Sundayfunday' and ‘Sunday meal'.

In an earlier post, Madhuri had uploaded an image of her sitting in front of a plate full of vegetables that were kept on a table. On the plate, we could see watermelon, orange, chikoo among other fruits.

Apart from fruits and green vegetables, Madhuri also takes her tea very seriously. We are not saying this. The actress herself expressed it in one of her Instagram posts. On the occasion of International Tea Day, Madhuri posted a picture with her teacup. In the caption, she wrote, “I take my tea very seriously. Are you a tea or a coffee person?”

Madhuri does believe in the goodness of coconut and its health benefits. She once posted a picture with coconut and wrote, “Living that coconut kinda life.”

Earlier, in April, Madhuri's husband, Dr Sriram Nene, had shared two pizza recipes. He had made Margherita pizza using ‘matured cheddar' since he is lactose intolerant. In this, he added parmesan Reggiano that his children love, to give a very truffle-like flavour to the pizza. He added tomato sauce, sprinkled some oregano, followed by garlic mince, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, shredded mozzarella, chilli flakes and finally baked it. For the Keto version of the pizza, he first puts tomato sauce on the base, followed by low-carb matured cheddar, a bit of mozzarella, oregano, salt and pepper, olive oil, basil leaves and chillies. In the end, Madhuri tastes the pizzas. Click here to know her verdict.





We must say Madhuri Dixit does eat healthily, and that's probably the reason why she always looks graceful and fit.