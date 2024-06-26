Think of something light and healthy for breakfast and the first thing that comes to your mind will be poha. Poha is made with chiwda (flattened rice grains), with spices, peanuts and veggies that make it a wholesome and nutritious breakfast option. This results in a delightful combination of flavours. Now, since it is extremely versatile, each region has its own recipe and version of consuming this dish. And no, chiwda is not just used for savoury dishes. You can satiate your sweet cravings with it too. If you love poha but craving something sweet, then we have the perfect recipe for you – Gud Poha!





Yes, you read that right! Gud poha, also called Vella Aval, is a simple recipe that is easy to make and full of natural sweetness. Read on to learn how to make it.

Why Should You Make Gud Poha For Breakfast?

It is not about the taste of this recipe but the time taken. Gud poha can be prepared in under 10 minutes if you have all the ingredients ready. It is a perfect breakfast meal for busy mornings, fussy eaters or if you crave something sweet yet healthy right in the morning.

What Does Gud Poha Taste Like?

Gud poha's star ingredient is the humble jaggery so it's mildly sweet in taste. Since poha has no taste of its own, it imbibes the flavours of other ingredients. To make sure your dish is sweet enough, use jaggery powder instead of pieces. This ensures the natural sweetness of this ingredient is distributed evenly. Moreover, this recipe has dried nuts, coconut and bananas, which, when combined, result in a flavour blast.

Is Gud Poha Healthy?

Absolutely! Gud poha is extremely healthy. It contains only natural ingredients so nothing processed goes inside your body. Chiwda (flattened rice grain) is low in calories and high in fibre, which can help smoothen your digestion. If you struggle with constipation, jaggery can help you since it contains digestive enzymes that regulate bowel movement. Moreover, jaggery is perfect if you want to lose weight because of its high potassium content. Dried nuts present in this recipe can help you feel full for a long time. The best part about gud poha is that all the ingredients – jaggery, nuts, coconut and bananas – have their own sweetness, so you don't have to add refined white sugar to it.

How To Make Gud Poha At Home | Gud Poha Recipe

This tasty and easy recipe of Gud Poha was shared by digital creators @dillifoodies on their Instagram handle. To make gud poha, soak chiwda (flattened rice grains) for two minutes in water. Rinse and keep it aside and let it fluff up. Take a small bowl and add cardamom powder, jaggery powder and warm water to make a thick syrup-like consistency. In another bowl, add chopped bananas, grated coconut, raisins and chopped cashews. Then add warm milk and rinsed poha in the bowl of jaggery syrup. Mix all the ingredients well and enjoy!

