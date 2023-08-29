Poha is a beloved breakfast choice enjoyed by many. It's a light and filling option to start your day right. Now, get ready to discover an exciting variation that will elevate your Poha experience - introducing the delicious Indori Usal Poha! Across India, different regions put their own spins on Poha. In Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, it's accompanied by spicy bhujia and jalebi. Maharashtra adds hearty potatoes and for extra nutrition, peas, beans, and carrots. While you might be familiar with traditional variations like Dadpe Poha, Kanda Poha, and Tari Poha, let's explore the spotlight dish - Indori Usal Poha!





Indori Usal Poha promises a flavorful journey, originating from the vibrant city of Indore. It's not your average Poha - it's a harmonious blend of spices, textures, and flavours that will awaken your taste buds. Let's delve into the details of this captivating recipe!

What Is Indori Usal Poha?







Indori Usal Poha isn't just food; it's an experience. This zesty creation combines moth lentils with a rich gravy, served alongside Poha. The secret ingredient? Sprouted moth dal - a nutritional powerhouse. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices, the usal beautifully complements the mild sweetness of Poha. You can choose to make the usal in a pressure cooker or a pan while sticking to your classic Poha recipe. This fusion of Indori Usal Poha will redefine your breakfast game!











Now, let's explore the steps to create your very own Indori Usal Poha - get ready for a delicious adventure!





Indori Usal Poha Recipe: How To Make Indori Usal Poha

Preparing the Tempting Usal:

1. Cook a cup of sprouted moth dal in a pressure cooker with water, turmeric, and a pinch of salt until tender.





2. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies for fragrance.





3. Enhance the flavours with red chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala.





4. Add the boiled moth dal, allowing it to blend with the spices. A touch of water creates a saucy consistency.





5. After a brief simmer, turn off the heat - your flavorful Usal is ready to shine!





Crafting the Perfect Poha:

1. Heat the pan once again with a touch of oil. Add mustard seeds, finely chopped potatoes, onions, and green chillies.





2. Sprinkle turmeric, coriander powder, and a pinch of red chillies for extra zest.





3. Incorporate chivda (flattened rice) and gently stir in a spoonful of sugar for a touch of sweetness.





4. Cover and let the mixture simmer on low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, allowing the flavours to develop.





5. Just before serving, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a handful of greens for a refreshing finish.





Plating Your Creation:

1. Start with a bed of Poha on your plate.





2. Place the vibrant Usal at the centre.





3. Garnish with chopped onions, tomatoes, and a sprinkle of sev for added texture.





4. Admire your masterpiece before indulging in the delightful flavours.











There you have it - an invitation to a wholesome breakfast with Indori Usal Poha. Don't hesitate; embrace your inner chef and enjoy this unforgettable dish. Your taste buds are in for a treat!



