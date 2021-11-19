Gurupurab is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community. This auspicious day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev - the founder of Sikhism. It is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, named after the first of the ten Sikh Gurus - Guru Nanak Dev. Every year, Gurupurab coincides with Kartik Purnima, which falls 15 days after Diwali, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on November 19, 2021. People all around the world celebrate this festival with Prabhat Pheri, doing Seva and organising Langar - a community meal organised for everyone, beyond cast, creed and religion. At every Langar, you can see people sitting together and enjoying simple and wholesome foods in the name of God.





This year, if you are planning to organise Langar, then here we bring you some recipes that can help you put together a light, simple, hearty and wholesome meal for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Let's take a look.





Here Are 5 Classic Recipes For Langar:

1. Kadha Prasad







Kadha prasad remains the most common dish at every Langar. In fact, visit any Gurdwara, you will find kadha prasad being served to all. It is a special halwa made with ingredients like atta, ghee and sugar to give a silky and smooth texture to the dish. This halwa is so delicious that it melts in our mouths in just no time. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kadha Prasad.

This dal melts in your mouth.

2. Langarwali Dal







The beauty of this flavourful dal is that it is so easy to make and yet it is one of the most delicious dals you have ever had. With a handful of ingredients, you will be able to make a luscious and velvety dal. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Langarwali Dal.





3. Aloo Gobhi ki Sabzi







This classic sabzi is a staple in almost every Indian household. This simple sabzi makes for a quick and easy meal and can be considered a family favourite. The humble gobhi ki sabzi often makes a part of the Langar menu, along-side roti and dal. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo Gobhi ki Sabzi.

Rajma tastes amazing with chawal.

4. Rajma







Rajma is our go-to comfort food. Pair it with some chawal and curd and we have a complete wholesome meal. This staple is cooked in simple spices to get a delicious curry. It is another such dish that holds an important position in a Langar menu. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Rajma.





5. Lassi







The ultimate Punjabi beverage, a creamy glass of lassi is the perfect drink to pair with your meal. Here's the classic lassi recipe to add on to the Langar menu. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Lassi.











Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021!



