Guru Purnima is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to honouring teachers, gurus, and mentors. The day holds deep cultural and spiritual importance, reminding us to express gratitude to those who guide us with wisdom and knowledge. Celebrated across India with devotion, Guru Purnima is a time to reflect on learning, respect, and the guru-shishya tradition. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Ashadha month, which usually falls between June and July. The festival is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains across India, Nepal, and Bhutan. While Hindus offer prayers to their gurus, Buddhists observe it in honour of Lord Buddha, and Jains pay respect to their spiritual teachers.





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When Is Guru Purnima 2026?

Guru Purnima on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins - 06:18 PM on Jul 28, 2026





Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:05 PM on Jul 29, 2026





Source (drikpanchang.com)





Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas. This adds to the religious and cultural significance of the occasion.

How Is Guru Purnima Celebrated?

Guru Purnima is observed with great devotion through Guru Puja. Devotees visit temples, ashrams, and monasteries to offer prayers and seek blessings. Many people also observe a fast and chant hymns and shlokas dedicated to their gurus.





On 29 July, homes and spiritual spaces see special preparations, including the making of traditional bhog. Preparing and offering food is considered a sacred act, symbolising gratitude and devotion. Simple and sattvic dishes are usually prepared and later shared among family members and devotees.





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5 Recipes To Prepare On Guru Purnima

Here are some traditional dishes you can prepare as bhog on this auspicious day:

1. Poori





Prepared using wheat flour dough, pooris are deep-fried until golden and puffed. They are a staple in most festive meals.





2. Chole





A spicy and flavourful chickpea curry made with aromatic spices, often served with poori as part of a festive thali.





3. Suji Halwa





This sweet dish is made with semolina, ghee, and sugar, and is commonly offered as prasad.





4. Kheer





A rich and creamy dessert prepared with milk, rice, sugar, and cardamom, perfect for special occasions.





5. Aloo Sabzi





A simple yet delicious potato curry that complements poori and completes the traditional bhog meal.





Guru Purnima is a meaningful occasion to express gratitude, seek blessings, and celebrate the bond between a guru and disciple. Marked with prayers, devotion, and simple food offerings, the festival brings a sense of peace and spiritual connection.