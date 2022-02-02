Be it strawberries, blueberries or raspberries, there is no denying the fact that berries are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Loaded with anti-oxidants and high on fibre, berries of different kinds are known to be great for maintaining cholesterol levels and may even help in strengthening metabolism. In order to reap the maximum benefits out of the berries, it is imperative to consume them in regular intervals. However, storing them for longer than a few days can be a difficult task. The moisture content in the berries mean that they will rot much faster, especially, if you aren't paying extra attention to the way you store them. Many of us have had to go through the heart-breaking situation of throwing away almost fresh batches of berries before we could even decide how to use them. If you are one of the victims of the aforesaid situation, we've got some good news for you.





An Instagram video has provided us with a hack for storing berries that will help them last for almost 2 weeks. The most common mistake almost all of us make is storing the berries in the same containers that we get them in. The video states that we should never be doing that. Another tip shared on the video is washing the berries with vinegar water that will help get rid of any mold or bacteria that they may have come with. Next step is to wash the berries thoroughly so you can get the taste of vinegar out of the berries. Lastly, dry them off well and good before storing in a dry airtight container that has been lined with paper towel or napkins. Get the full details on how to store your berries for up to 2 weeks. Take a look at the video.

The video has garnered a lot of praises and the comment section holds many more tips and tricks. One of the comments left on the video suggested reusing the plastic containers rather than getting an air tight jar if you don't already have one. It read, "I've done all these steps for years and it works. I just reuse the plastic container they come in lines with paper towels. Try it before you invest in special dish."





Another comment testified that this method works on other kinds of fruits and vegetables too, it read "Wrapping fruits veggies and herbs in paper towels does preserve them longer". Another tip found in the comment section was "Placing unwashed dry berries in a canning jar in the fridge really works well too! I was amazed!"





Amazing, right? We are off to the kitchen to save our berries. Which hack will you be trying first, let us know in the comment section below.