Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Did You Know The Veere Di Wedding Star Is A Foodie?

   Updated: June 09, 2018 15:24 IST

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Did You Know The Veere Di Wedding Star Is A Foodie?
Actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. The Veere Di Wedding star has been making headlines and for good. She recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year. Being a self-assured woman, Sonam Kapoor has always been happy in her own skin. Ever since she was a child, Sonam struggled with a lot of health and weight issues. However, with a good diet and strict workout regime, she managed to shed those extra kilos. The actress is a die-hard foodie and her Instagram posts are indeed a treat to the eyes.

(Also Read: Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor's Weight Loss Journey; Fitness Tips Straight from Her Trainer)

Sonam loves travelling, and when it comes to food, she has her own favourite picks abroad. She has a thing for Indian food and loves to gorge on delights like dal makhani, palak paneer, tandoori roti and raita. When she happens to be in London and ends up missing home, her go-to place has always been Jamavar London for a decadent dose of Indian food. Have a look:

 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on


"I've had the best Indian meal out of India @jamavarlondon created by the amazing chef @chefghai2016 Sammy thank you for inviting me for the tasting! I know if I ever miss home in London where I have to go for a meal! @samyuktanair", she captioned the image.Sonam's love for Delhi's street food also finds a special place in her heart and when it comes to Delhi's food, aloo tikki tops the charts. She also binged on scrumptious aloo tikkis at Jamavar London.

 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on


"#alootikki @chefghai2016 @jamavarlondon being a vegetarian it's difficult to find amazing meals abroad, thank you for accommodating me! Love you Sammy for being so thoughtful @samyuktanair", wrote the actor on her Instagram post.

The actress, who has recently turned vegetarian, is quite fond of home-cooked food as well. Bhindi made with less oil and spices is one of her favourite picks. Keeping the occasional bingeing moments aside, Sonam believes in eating clean and drinking lots of water. 

The diva looked super-happy while downing down a pretty-looking detox meal. Have a look:

 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on


"Always in @wearerheson even when detoxing! @anandahuja #missing @rheakapoor", wrote Sonam on Instagram. 

CommentsWe hope you get to indulge in your favourite treats on your special day. Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor!

