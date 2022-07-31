The monsoon in tropical climates brings the much-welcomed respite from the intense heat, however, the sudden change in temperature and humidity conditions are associated with gastrointestinal infections and other GI-related troubles such as bloating, nausea, and diarrhoea. To keep such bouts of gut illness at bay, here are some foods that you should eat.

Here're Foods To Have In Monsoon:

Bananas: This humble fruit contains natural antacid-like effects and can help relieve symptoms of indigestion. Also, the high levels of potassium in it boost mucus production in the stomach and this helps to avoid irritation of the stomach lining. Furthermore, unripe bananas are also rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre that helps to combat diarrhoea by binding to water and forming a soft gelatinous mass in the intestine which can help to soothe an upset stomach. It is also thought to be helpful in restoring the electrolyte balance in the body which is often lost during vomiting and diarrhoea. Hence, if you are suffering from a stomach upset, try eating a few slices of raw banana with a little bit of honey or ginger instead of an antacid tablet.





Banana is a great option for the monsoon diet.

Tender Coconut Water: Tender coconut water is rich in electrolytes and minerals which can help to restore hydration levels and settle the stomach. In addition, it is low in fat and calories, making it an ideal drink for those who are feeling nauseous or bloated. Next time you're feeling a little off during the rainy season; reach for a refreshing glass of tender coconut water.





Yoghurt: The monsoon season can be tough on the gut due to the increased risk of water and food-borne infections. Consuming yoghurt every day is one of the best ways to tackle the risk of stomach flu as it contains live, active cultures that can help improve digestion and reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal infections. It is also a good source of calcium and protein, both of which are important for gut health. So make sure to stock up on yoghurt before the rains start!





Turmeric: Turmeric has long been used as a natural remedy for an upset stomach. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, is known to possess anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can help to soothe an upset stomach. Turmeric can be consumed in a variety of ways, including taking supplements, drinking tea, or adding it to food. However, it is important to check with a healthcare professional before taking turmeric supplements, as they can interact with certain medications. During the monsoon season, there is an increased risk of suffering from an stomach upset due to contaminated food and water. Consuming turmeric may, thus, help to reduce the symptoms of stomach upset and provide relief from discomfort.

Turmeric is a good remedy for stomach issues.

Water: It is important to stay hydrated. The body can eliminate toxins through water and keep its digestive system healthy. ORS can also be added to water and taken 1 to 2 times per day. This will help to replenish the lost essential salts and sugars in the body.





Monsoons are the perfect time to enjoy yourself with your friends and family, but it is also pretty easy to fall sick if you don't watch your diet. Hence, it is important to take care of your gut health and overall physical health in order to avoid any serious escalation of infections and other health problems.





About the author: Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert