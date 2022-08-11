If you are planning to throw the leftover chapatis from last night's dinner, then wait! You are doing the wrong thing. Here we bring you an easy and quick recipe in which you can utilise your leftover chapatis into a filling breakfast, and that too without investing back-breaking efforts and time. In the morning, most of us are pressed for time. Running household errands, packing tiffins, cleaning the house, there are a lot of things to do. Hence, because of the chaos in the morning, we often tend to skip our breakfast. This leftover chapati poha recipe is perfect to make when you have time constraints.





To prepare this, all you need is some chapatis, veggies, seasonings, and that's all. Everything is the same, just poha is replaced with chapatis. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get straight to the recipe.

Leftover Chapati Poha: How To Make Leftover Chapati Poha

To begin with the recipe, crush the rotis in a grinder to make a coarse powder. You can even do tiny pieces of roti. That's completely up to you.

Heat oil in a pan; add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chillies and ginger. Saute for a minute.

Once done, add chopped potatoes and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add salt to taste and mix well. Then add chopped onion and cook until the onion turns translucent. Add roasted peanuts and mix again.

After it, add garam masala, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, and mix. Then add the roti mixture. Mix and cover again. Sprinkle some coriander leaves on top.

Try this recipe and let us know your experience in the comments below. For more leftover roti recipes, click here.