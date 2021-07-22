It is rightly said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; after all, it is what you start your day with. If you have a plate of oily and greasy bhatures, you will probably be feeling lethargic and unwilling to do anything; on the other hand, if you have skipped breakfast, there are chances you will feel weak and end up overeating during lunch. So you see how important it is to choose the right breakfast that will help us eat healthy throughout the day? Sadly, this fact is known to all but followed by only some.





In an ideal world, all our meals would be the perfect combination of carbohydrates, fat, and protein but that's usually not the case. With the busy lives we lead, we can barely make time for a filling breakfast, let alone a healthy one. So we decided to help you a little bit and curated a list of 5 high-protein breakfast smoothies which can be made in a matter of minutes and is one of the best ways to start your day. The high-protein content in these smoothies will take a longer time to digest giving you more energy and keeping you full for longer, to make sure you don't snack on anything unhealthy until lunchtime.

Oats are considered to be a great source of protein, along with being packed with important vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. Team the oat milk up with bananas, peanut butter, and some ice, blend and your breakfast on the go is ready.

Peanut butter is a universally loved flavour, but what you may not know is that peanuts are one of the highest sources of proteins. If you don't have peanut butter at home, you can replace it with peanuts but make sure to add some honey to maintain the sweetness. Add milk, banana, peanut butter, blend and you are set for the day.











Almonds like other nuts are a great source of plant protein and custard apples have a list of benefits associated with them, pair all this up with a piece of ginger and some almond flakes on top and the heavenly breakfast is ready in less than 10 mins.

Do you remember that saying 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away'? Well, we would like to change that to 'An apple and chia seed smoothie a day keeps all health problems at bay'! Apples as we know, are great for our health, chia seeds on the other hand are a rich source of protein, add a spoonful of peanut butter to this ad enjoy this ultra-healthy and creamy smoothie as a perfect start to your day.











Flaxseed is another great source of plant protein and a superfood that is rapidly growing popular among all healthy lifestyle followers. Don't worry if you don't like the taste of flax seed because this smoothie has a number of fruits and almond milk to make it taste as heavenly as it will be nutritious.

So what are you making for your next protein-packed breakfast?