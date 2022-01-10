Let's agree- poha is the go-to breakfast option for several people across India. It is light, nutritious and doesn't require extensive ingredients for preparation. In fact, if you look around, you will find every region having their unique poha recipes. While some like to fry poha with peanuts and enjoy as a crunchy poha chivda, some turn it into a light meal with vegetables, curry leaves, mustard seeds and some lemon juice on it. Then there are some who make delicious desserts like kheer and laddoo with poha. Here we bring you some poha recipes that are quick and easy to prepare and make for a wholesome meal in just no time. That's right! You just need 5 minutes and handful ingredients to prepare these poha dishes at home. Take a look.





Here're 5 Poha Recipes That Can Be Prepared In 5 Minutes:

Doodh Poha:





One of the easiest recipes, it is basically a one-pot meal prepared by mixing milk, poha, dry fruits and sugar. The sugar can also be substituted with jaggery, coconut sugar or honey. Click here for the recipe.

Dahi Poha:





Here's a perfect alternative for the ones who avoid milk early in the morning. Try dahi poha - a mishmash of poha, dahi, jaggery and more. You can also replace poha with murmura in the recipe. Click here for the recipe.





Doi Chire:





A Bengali version of dahi poha, doi chire is prepared by mixing sweet curd (mishti doi), poha and fresh fruits. You can also add sugar candies, sweets (sandesh) etc to it to make the dish yet flavourful. You must give it a try. Click here for the recipe.





Gur Poha:





A perfect winter delicacy, gur poha is referred to as jaggery aval in South India. Much like porridge (a dry version of it), this poha is a one-pot meal made with jaggery, coconut and soaked flattened rice. It is also called chire makha in Bengali. Click here for recipe.





Poha Laddoo:





Did you know, you can also make yummy dessert with a handful of poha?! Here's a poha laddoo recipe that can be prepared by mixing poha, jaggery and dry fruits together. Check out the 5-minute poha laddoo recipe here.





Try these yummy poha-based recipes and let us know which one you liked the best.