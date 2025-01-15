Bhapiya, a lesser-known yet delightful dish, hails from the Sheherwali community of Azimganj, West Bengal. This community is renowned for its rich vegetarian cuisine, influenced by Rajasthani and Bengali traditions. Bhapiya stands out as a simple, healthy, and versatile dish that reflects the community's emphasis on wholesome eating. Recently, Chef Neha Deepak Shah shared her twist on this classic recipe on Instagram, inspiring food lovers to give it a try.





Traditionally, Bhapiya is made using moong dal (split yellow lentils), but Chef Neha's version incorporates a mix of moong dal and urad dal (black gram lentils). This addition enhances the dish's texture and nutritional value, making it even more delicious and satisfying. It's a perfect option for a light meal or snack and is especially loved for its ease of preparation.

How To Make Bhapiya I Healthy Breakfast Recipe

How to Prepare Bhapiya:

Blend the soaked moong dal, urad dal, green chillies, ginger, hing, and salt with a splash of ice water until you get a smooth and fluffy batter. The ice water helps make the batter light and airy.

Stir in turmeric, crushed green peas, dried pudina, and fresh coriander. Mix gently to combine all ingredients evenly.

Key Cooking Tips:

To ensure the batter is light, perform a simple test: drop a small amount into water-it should float if properly aerated. Steam the batter on medium-high heat for 12 to 15 minutes until it's fully cooked. Serve the dish immediately while it's steaming hot for the best flavour and texture.







Serving Suggestions:

Bhapiya pairs wonderfully with Kuti Mirch ka Achaar, a drizzle of warm ghee, and your favourite chutney. The spicy, tangy, and buttery accompaniments elevate the dish's flavour profile, making it an irresistible treat.





This dish is not just healthy but also a cultural heritage of the Sheherwali community. Its protein-packed ingredients, vibrant flavours, and ease of preparation make it a perfect addition to your meal plans. Whether you're looking for a light breakfast, a hearty snack, or a unique dish to share with friends and family, Bhapiya ticks all the boxes.

