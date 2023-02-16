Veg biryani has infamously been called a fancy version of pulao. Some feel that biryani without chicken or meat lacks the central ingredient that makes the dish such a treat. Vegetarians responded by making paneer biryani. Then people pointed out that paneer was already part of most pulao recipes. We have an idea that will shut down the naysayers of veg biryani: make spicy mushroom biryani. Mushroom is a wonderful ingredient to add to this indulgent dish. This version gives you the experience of eating a richly seasoned biryani with juicy chunks without any non-vegetarian ingredients. Whether as a usual dinner meal or a fancy party dish, spicy mushroom biryani is sure to make mouths water.





Why should you try spicy mushroom biryani?





As you know, what defines a biryani are the spices used. Biryanis are an explosive combination of flavours that need to be balanced carefully. Put too much of one kind of spice, and you may be left with watering eyes and burned tongues. Put too little and you may be left with bland rice that no one wants to eat. The nature of mushrooms is such that they beautifully soak in the flavours of the spices that one adds. Once cooked, they also get a delicious texture that, when combined with the rice, takes the idea of veg biryani to a whole new level. Mushrooms are also rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for various functions of your body. This biryani can be a good way to introduce them into your diet.





How to make Spicy Mushroom Biryani?





You don't need to be an expert chef to make this biryani. Even beginners can try their hand at cooking this simple treat. To make Spicy Mushroom Biryani, you first need to soak rice for 3-4 hours, and later boil it along with whole spices (until it gets around 70% cooked). Next, add jeera, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, star anise, and bay leaf along with sliced onions and ginger garlic paste into a separate pan. Stir-fry for some time and then add tomatoes. Once they turn soft and mushy, add green chillies, red chilli powder, biryani masala or garam masala. Next, add curd and saute again. Continue for a few minutes until the ingredients have gotten mixed well. Add sliced mushrooms and lightly stir-fry before adding the drained rice and pouring water. Add salt to taste and mix everything well. Cover the vessel and cook on a medium flame. Your spicy mushroom biryani is ready! Serve with raita to balance out the spiciness.











Keep this recipe in mind for the next time you want to make biryani. It is simple to make and yet, rich in taste. No one had better call this biryani a pulao!