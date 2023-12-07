Soup season has officially started, and we can't help but keep calm. When the weather is chilly outside, sipping on a wholesome soup provides the ultimate solace. The best part? There are so many different varieties of soup to choose from. Be it a classic clear soup, broccoli soup, chicken soup, manchow soup, or wonton soup, they all taste incredibly divine. However, many people find it challenging to make it at home. Oftentimes, it turns out too watery or lacks the flavour you wish it to have. You must've followed the recipe correctly, but somehow it still doesn't give the desired results. To find out where you go wrong, keep reading!

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Soup:

1. Assuming you always need to use broth:

There is a common misconception that soup can only be prepared with broth. However, soups can turn out just as delicious if you use regular water instead of broth. Let's be honest, it's not easy to make that perfect broth as well. It requires a considerable amount of time to cook and may not always turn out as flavourful. So, if you think you always need broth, change this assumption of yours and get started making soup.

2. You're boiling the soup:

Did you know you're not supposed to boil your soup? Yes, you heard that. It may sound strange, as we always use the phrase "boil the soup." But instead, you must simmer the soup. Boiling is not the best method, as it can easily dry out the meat or vegetables and overcook them. Simmering, on the other hand, cooks them only till they are tender and also allows for better absorption of flavours.

3. Overcooking the vegetables/meat:

Simmering certainly helps avoid overcooking the veggies or meat. But you should also be mindful of the order in which you add them to your soup. For example, vegetables like cauliflower and carrots take longer to cook than others. It's better to put them in the beginning and then add the veggies that take the least amount of time to cook. For meat, you can add it all together, but cook only until it is tender.

4. Not adding enough salt:

The soup tastes good only if it is well seasoned. Of course, you need to add salt, but the time at which you do so makes all the difference. Avoid adding it at the beginning, as the flavours of the soup intensify as it cooks. Have some patience, and wait until the end to season it. Also, you don't necessarily have to stick to the quantity mentioned in the recipe. Learn to trust your own taste buds as well.

5. Not adding in a thickener:

Adding a thickener is an absolute must while making soup. Without it, your soup will just turn out super watery. While soup can be thickened by simmering it for long enough, sometimes that's not sufficient. And this is when you'll be required to add a thickener. Cornstarch works extremely well for this purpose. Just make a slurry by mixing it with a bit of water and adding it to your soup. It will help thicken it without having an impact on its flavour.





Now that you know about these tips, keep them in mind the next time you make soup at home.