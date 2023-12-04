Winter's chilly weather not only calls for layers of warm clothing but also for comforting bowls of soup that do more than just ward off the cold. If you are always seeking ways to enjoy good health, why not choose soups that not only warm your soul but also bolster your immunity? Including a variety of immune-boosting soups in your diet is a tasty and wholesome strategy for overall well-being. Let's explore seven delightful soups, each packed with immune-boosting foods to keep you in the pink of health throughout the winter season.

Also Read: How To Make Ginger-Garlic Tea For Immunity And Weight Loss

Can soup boost your immune system?

Absolutely! Soups can indeed boost your immune system, acting as a delicious line of defence against seasonal illnesses. Packed with nutrient-dense and immune-boosting foods like vegetables, herbs, and lean proteins, soups provide a concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. For example, the inclusion of ingredients such as ginger, garlic, and turmeric in soups contributes to their immune-boosting properties. These ingredients possess anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, helping your body ward off infections. Additionally, the warmth of soup can soothe the throat and provide comfort during colder months.

What is the best time to eat soup?

You can have soup any time of the day but experts suggest eating a low-calorie soup right before a meal. This way, you end up consuming fewer calories in the meal. Just a bowl of filling soup also makes for a light meal, ideal for dinner.

Also Read: 7 Easily Available Spices That Help Fight Cold And Cough

A healthy soup is good for health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Soup Recipes You Must Have For Strong Winter Immunity:

1. Ginger-Garlic Soup:

Kicking off our immunity-boosting journey is the dynamic duo - ginger and garlic. This pungent and aromatic soup is a powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The zing of ginger and the robustness of garlic make this soup not only a flavourful treat but also a fantastic ally in strengthening your immune defences. Click here for the recipe for ginger-garlic soup.

2. Carrot Ginger Soup:

Carrots, known for their high beta-carotene content, join forces with another immune-boosting food - ginger - in this vibrant soup. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this sweet and spicy concoction not only warms your body but also provides a nutritional boost to keep your immune system resilient. Click here for the recipe for carrot ginger soup.

3. Sweet Potato Soup:

The velvety richness of sweet potatoes is the highlight of this soul-soothing soup. Bursting with beta-carotene, vitamin C, and fibre, sweet potatoes are one of the renowned immune-boosting foods. This hearty soup not only satisfies your winter cravings but also provides a nourishing shield against seasonal illnesses. Click here for the recipe for sweet potato soup.

4. Mixed Vegetable Soup:

A medley of colourful vegetables steals the show in this broth. From vitamin-rich bell peppers to the flu-fighting power of leafy greens, this soup is a symphony of nutrients and many immune-boosting foods. The varied vegetables contribute an array of vitamins and minerals, making it a wholesome choice for strengthening immunity. Click here for the recipe for mixed vegetable soup.

5. Chicken-Coriander-Lemon Soup:

Delight your taste buds with a chicken soup that goes beyond comfort. Packed with lean protein from chicken, the freshness of coriander, and the zesty kick of lemon, this soup is a triple threat against winter health issues. The combination of these immune-boosting foods creates a broth that not only warms you up but also strengthens your body's natural defences. Click here for the recipe for chicken-coriander-lemon soup.

6. Chicken Turmeric Soup:

Golden-hued and brimming with goodness, chicken turmeric soup is a true elixir for winter wellness. Turmeric, with its active compound curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. Combined with the protein punch from chicken, this soup becomes a delicious way to fortify your immunity and ease inflammation. Click here for the recipe for chicken turmeric soup.

7. Sweet Corn Soup:

A classic favourite, sweet corn soup is not just a comfort food staple; it's also a fantastic source of immune-boosting foods. Packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants, sweet corn adds a touch of sweetness to your winter evenings while contributing to a robust immune response. Click here for the recipe for sweet corn soup.











Incorporating immune-boosting foods into your winter diet through these soups is a simple yet delightful way to stay hale and hearty.