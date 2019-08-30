Head To These 5 Cafes At Champa Gali And Get Your Weekend Plans Sorted

Champa Gali has become a perfect go-to place in the recent times

Champa Gali in Saket is a culturally aesthetic chic space, which has become a perfect go-to place in the recent times for getting away from the chaos of the city. From quaint little coffee shops, classic handmade art and craft stuff, to creatively curated design studios, Champa Gali has it all. It offers a lot more than just delicious food, rather a wholesome unforgettable experience that goes straight in the memory lane. If you don't have any weekend plans as of now, get them sorted by heading to this place. While planning a visit to this place, we recommend you to take a public transport instead of driving your own vehicle because the narrow decorated lanes won't allow you to take your vehicle inside.





1. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is a perfect place for coffee lovers. The elegant decor and ambience, fine cutleries and generously courteous staff is sure to make your culinary experience worth remembering.





Where: Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 900 (approx.)





Must-Try Dishes: Coffee, Pasta, Peri Peri Fries, Sandwich, Croissant, Pancakes etc.





2. Jugmug Thela



Jugmug Thela is an insta-worthy place that offers delectable small nibbles. Pair them with piping hot tea or coffee and you're good to go. We recommend you to go for their hot chocolate, which is quite comforting. The vibe of Jugmug Thela will make you want to visit the place more often.

Where: Shed 4, Khasra 258, Behind Kuldeep House, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Near Saket, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 600 (approx.)





Must-Try Dishes: Pesto Sandwich, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Pizza, Masala Chai, Brownie, Banana Cake, Vietnamese coffee etc.





3. Social Street Cafe

Social Street Cafe looks transcendentally beautiful at night. This quirky cafe is a perfect place to chill and have a great time with friends over shakes and mojitos!





Where: Champa Gali, Khasra 258, Lane 3 Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 800 (approx.)





Must-Try Dishes: Pasta, Pizza, Chocolate Shakes, Nachos, Mojito etc.







4. Pho King

Painted in hues of blues and whites, fancied with beautiful lights, along with some live music playing in the backdrop; does this sound perfect for a special date or day-out with friends?! Head to this place to make the most of both delectable delicacies and eye-pleasing decor.





Where: Khasra 258, Lane-3. West End Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 900 (approx.)





Must-Try Dishes: Pho, Pad Thai Noodles, Fries, Hakka Noodles etc.





5. Patta Cafe





Patta cafe is a small modish cafe tucked in the rustic bylanes of Champa Gali. This place offers a plethora of mouth-watering delights that are hard to resist.





Where: Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab, Near Saket, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 800 (approx.)





Must-Try Dishes: Noodles, spring rolls, Pork Ribs, Paneer Momos etc.





So what are you waiting for? Head to these cafes and make the most of your weekend!





