New Menu Alert: Pa Pa Ya's Saket Outlet Has 60 Varieties Of Dimsums, Baos And More This Month

Highlights Pa Pa Ya in Saket has a new dimsum menu this April

The new menu has 60 varieties of dimsums, baos and Mains

The new menu has a variety of mochi ice-cream flavours as well

There's a reason why dimsums are a popular Asian food - they're bite-sized and can be stuffed with almost anything you favour. From a mishmash of various vegetables to minced meats cooked in a variety of spices, eating dimsums is like eating tiny packets of flavour and deliciousness. Thankfully, there is no dearth of places serving dimsums to Asian food lovers in Delhi, but no one does it quite like Pa Pa Ya. Our favourite modern Asian bistro Pa Pa Ya is celebrating the advent of spring in a special way. Their Saket outlet in Select City Walk, is celebrating the art of dimsums with an exclusive month long menu that was launched on April 1st, 2019. So, what's in store for you in the new menu at Pa Pa Ya?





For starters, Pa Pa Ya's new menu features around 60 different types of just dimsums! From Carrot Truffle and Cream Cheese Dimsum to Cheung Fung dimsums (vegetarian/chicken/prawns) and a variety of open-faced or Siu Mai dimsums available in veg/chicken/prawn/lamb/fish/prawn varieties, Pa Pa Ya's new menu has it all. They also have a range of stuffed and open-faced baos, including mushroom-stuffed baos, as well as a range of Mains like jasmine rice with red and green chicken Thai curries. The dumplings make for extremely Insta-worthy dishes as well. The Cumin Lamb dumplings, for example, are shaped like bunnies, while the Chicken and Pakchoy dumplings are a bright and sunny orange in colour. A variety of shapes and colours add to the eating experience, and are as much a delight for your palate, as they are a visual delight.

To top it all, the menu also features a wide-range of mocha ice-creams in a variety of flavours. The restaurant's all-time special Chocolate Ball Flambe is also available on the menu. This unique dimsum menu has been curated by Chef Sahil Singh, Corporate Chef at Massive Restaurants.





Cumin lamb dumplings at Pa Pa Ya, Saket

So, get a hold of your most ardent Asian-food lover friends and head out to Pa Pa Ya to get stuffed with a delightful range of dimsums.





Where: Pa Pa Pa, Select Citywalk Saket, New Delhi





When: April 2019





Price for 2: INR 800 (excluding taxes)







