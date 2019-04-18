SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • New Menu Alert: Pa Pa Ya's Saket Outlet Has 60 Varieties Of Dimsums, Baos And More This Month

New Menu Alert: Pa Pa Ya's Saket Outlet Has 60 Varieties Of Dimsums, Baos And More This Month

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: April 18, 2019 17:18 IST

Reddit
New Menu Alert: Pa Pa Ya's Saket Outlet Has 60 Varieties Of Dimsums, Baos And More This Month
Highlights
  • Pa Pa Ya in Saket has a new dimsum menu this April
  • The new menu has 60 varieties of dimsums, baos and Mains
  • The new menu has a variety of mochi ice-cream flavours as well

There's a reason why dimsums are a popular Asian food - they're bite-sized and can be stuffed with almost anything you favour. From a mishmash of various vegetables to minced meats cooked in a variety of spices, eating dimsums is like eating tiny packets of flavour and deliciousness. Thankfully, there is no dearth of places serving dimsums to Asian food lovers in Delhi, but no one does it quite like Pa Pa Ya. Our favourite modern Asian bistro Pa Pa Ya is celebrating the advent of spring in a special way. Their Saket outlet in Select City Walk, is celebrating the art of dimsums with an exclusive month long menu that was launched on April 1st, 2019. So, what's in store for you in the new menu at Pa Pa Ya?

For starters, Pa Pa Ya's new menu features around 60 different types of just dimsums! From Carrot Truffle and Cream Cheese Dimsum to Cheung Fung dimsums (vegetarian/chicken/prawns) and a variety of open-faced or Siu Mai dimsums available in veg/chicken/prawn/lamb/fish/prawn varieties, Pa Pa Ya's new menu has it all. They also have a range of stuffed and open-faced baos, including mushroom-stuffed baos, as well as a range of Mains like jasmine rice with red and green chicken Thai curries. The dumplings make for extremely Insta-worthy dishes as well. The Cumin Lamb dumplings, for example, are shaped like bunnies, while the Chicken and Pakchoy dumplings are a bright and sunny orange in colour. A variety of shapes and colours add to the eating experience, and are as much a delight for your palate, as they are a visual delight.

Also Read: 

To top it all, the menu also features a wide-range of mocha ice-creams in a variety of flavours. The restaurant's all-time special Chocolate Ball Flambe is also available on the menu. This unique dimsum menu has been curated by Chef Sahil Singh, Corporate Chef at Massive Restaurants.

Also Read: 

mj3hjflgCumin lamb dumplings at Pa Pa Ya, Saket

So, get a hold of your most ardent Asian-food lover friends and head out to Pa Pa Ya to get stuffed with a delightful range of dimsums.

Also Read: 

Where: Pa Pa Pa, Select Citywalk Saket, New Delhi

When: April 2019

Price for 2: INR 800 (excluding taxes)

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Asian Restaurant In DelhiNew Menu AlertDumplings
Summer Diet Tips: 5 Nutrition Mistakes To Avoid During Summers
Summer Diet Tips: 5 Nutrition Mistakes To Avoid During Summers
5 Best Low Carb Recipes | Easy Low Carb Recipes
5 Best Low Carb Recipes | Easy Low Carb Recipes

Related Recipe

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 