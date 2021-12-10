Winter to most of us is all about warm mittens, hot chocolates, gajar ka halwa and all things nice and yummy. But, this doesn't deny the fact that the season also brings along several diseases including cough, cold, sore throat, dry skin et al. This is why nutritionists and health experts time and again stress on tweaking our diet as per the season to make our overall lifestyle healthy. And when we say tweaking, it means the diet must include seasonal fruits and vegetables that are loaded with several essential nutrients. Besides, we also get various desi 'nuskas' that help us fight several seasonal diseases. One such instance is kanji. For the unversed, kanji is a fermented drink with a pungent-zingy taste. Traditionally, it is made with leftover vegetables and sets a perfect example of zero-waste cooking in India. Besides its age-old legacy, kanji is also known to do wonders for your overall health. The fact that it is so yummy makes kanji one of our favourite healthy 'nuskhas' to try at home.





While most of us associate kanji with Holi, let us tell you, it also makes a popular health drink during the winters. According to experts, kanji is enriched with probiotics that help promote gut-health, immunity and more.

Gut health is important during winter season.

Winter Diet: 5 Health Benefits Of Kanji:

1. Promote Immunity:

Kanji is made with vegetables that are fermented with salt and mustard. This drink is enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants that help boost immune health.

2. Promote Gut-Health:

Kanji is loaded with probiotics that help boost metabolism' regulate bowel movement and prevents constipation.

3. Promote Digestion:

Digestion often gets tough for all during the winters. A glass of kanji helps accelerate the process and boost digestion.

4. Aid Weight Loss:

A healthy digestion and metabolism further help promote weight loss. So, the ones planning to shed extra kilos can consider including kanji to their diet to accelerate the process.

5. Boost Skin-Health:

Kanji is also known to be enriched with antioxidants, beta-carotene et al. These factors help hydrate our skin and prevent it from drying during the winters.

Gajar Kanji can be easily made at home.

How To Make Kanji At Home | Gajar Ki Kanji Recipe:

As per food expert Anoothi Vishal, "Kanji is an acquired taste -the complex flavours leave a strong impression on your palate." You can make kanji with any leftover vegetable; but our favourite one remains gajar ki kanji. Here we bring you a super easy gajar ki kanji recipe that just needs three ingredients for preparation- carrots, mustard seeds and salt. That's it.





All you need to do is mix it all and soak in water for fermentation. That's it. Click here for the super easy gajar ki kanji recipe.





Try this amazing desi drink today and enjoy a healthy winter season.





Eat healthy, stay fit