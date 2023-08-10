Finding the perfect breakfast that strikes a balance between flavour and health can feel like a challenging feat. All those indulgent dishes tempt us every morning, but most of them are fried. However, we have found a delightful solution that will tantalize your taste buds and help you achieve your weight loss goals. Love crispy bread rolls? Try these non-fry Baked Bread Rolls. The warm, golden-brown rolls oozing with wholesome goodness set the stage for a satisfying and nutritious start to your day. Knowing that it's healthy makes it even better. This delectable recipe will make your mornings brighter and your journey towards weight loss a bit more enjoyable.

Potatoes, often unfairly shunned due to their carb content, can actually play a crucial role in a balanced diet. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, they keep you full and satisfied. Our stuffing, a medley of boiled potatoes, finely chopped veggies, and a sprinkle of fragrant spices, adds a delightful twist to the traditional bread roll. It's a marriage of flavours and textures that will make you forget you're eating healthy.

Why This Baked Bread Roll Is Healthy - The Baking Advantage

One of the reasons we love this recipe is the baking process. By opting for baking instead of deep frying, we significantly cut down on unnecessary calories while preserving the delightful crunch. It's a win-win situation: you get the indulgence without the guilt.

These Potato-Stuffed Baked Bread Rolls are more than just breakfast; they're a delightful culinary adventure that proves eating healthy doesn't mean compromising on taste. With the perfect balance of nutrients and flavours, this recipe is a true testament to the fact that you can have your rolls and eat them too - all while working towards your weight loss goals. Now, let's dive straight into the recipe to make them for our next breakfast.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Baked Bread Rolls | Baked Bread Roll Recipe:

This bread roll doesn't have the ordinary aloo filling. It is accompanied by other vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. So, prepare the filling first by sauteing the vegetables and mashing the potatoes, seasoned with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Then fill it in bread slices and seal them up to make rolls. All that's left is to let them bake in the oven to golden glory.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for baked bread rolls.

With these Healthy Baked Bread Rolls, you've got a fantastic breakfast recipe that not only supports your weight loss journey but also brings a smile to your taste buds.