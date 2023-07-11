If there's one time of the day we all look forward to the most, it has to be the evenings. After running from errand to errand through the day and adhering to work deadlines, we finally get to sit and relax with our loved ones over some 'shaam ki chai'. This ritual of having tea in the evenings is, of course, incomplete without some scrumptious snacks to indulge in. While there is no dearth of snack recipes to choose from, bread rolls are one that we keep coming back to. They are super easy to make, full of flavour, crispy, and make for a perfect companion along with our cup of kadak chai. But if you're in the mood to spice things up a little, look no further than these yummy dahi bread rolls that you'll instantly fall in love with as soon as you take the first bite.

Also Read: Cheesy Bread Roll: Enjoy This Cheesy Delight As An Evening Snack This Monsoon (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: Istock

What Are Dahi Bread Rolls?

Dahi bread rolls, also known as dahi ke sholay, are a popular North Indian snack. As the name suggests, they are made using dahi (yoghurt). For this recipe, we need to use hung curd instead of regular yoghurt. The curd is mixed with some veggies and masalas, stuffed into the bread slice, and deep-fried until perfection. It's super crispy from the outside, and the stuffing offers a melt-in-the-mouth texture. You can relish this yummy snack along with some chutney and enjoy it with your evening chai or even serve it to your guests. Dahi bread rolls will definitely be a crowd pleaser!

How To Ensure That Dahi Bread Rolls Remain Crispy?

A common problem that we all face while making crispy snacks is that they end up becoming soggy after some time. To avoid this, there are certain things you can do. Try to lightly toast the bread before you stuff it with hung curd and fry it. This will help give it an additional layer of crunch. It's also important to cook it on the right flame and avoid overcrowding in the kadhai while doing so. If you overcrowd them, they'll end up steamed instead of fried. And you certainly don't want to end up with a batch of soggy dahi bread rolls. Also, drain out all the excess oil by transferring them to a plate lined with tissue paper as soon as they are done.

Also Read: 9 Delicious Bread Rolls You Can Make In Just 30 Minutes Or Maybe Less

Dahi Bread Roll Recipe: How To Make Dahi Bread Roll

To make this roll, add hung curd to a bowl along with chopped onions, carrots, and bell peppers. Mix well to combine everything together. Add pepper powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt to taste, and mix again. Now, trim the edges of the bread slices and flatten them out using a rolling pin. Make a slurry of maida and water and keep it aside (We will be using this to seal the edges of the bread roll). Place the prepared hung curd stuffing in the corner of the bread slice, and brush all the corners with the maida slurry. Gently roll the bread to form an oval shape and seal the edges nicely. Repeat the process with the remaining bread slices. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a low-medium flame and add the bread rolls to it. Deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot along with pudina chutney and enjoy!





Click here for the complete recipe for dahi bread roll.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this yummy snack at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills. Do let us know how they liked it in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're interested in trying more such bread roll recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.