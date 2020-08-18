Watch: How To Make <i>Desi</i>-Style Mixed Veg Pancake For Healthy And Tasty Breakfast (Video Inside)

Pair these pancakes with chutney or ketchup and indulge!

Highlights We resort to quick, hassle-free, protein-rich recipes for breakfast

One such example is desi-style mixed veg pancake or spicy mixed veg tikki

This recipe is shared by Vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel

A wholesome breakfast is all we need to kick-start our mornings. It fuels us with energy and essential nutrients to keep going for the whole day. Breakfast also accelerates the metabolism process, which further aids digestion, weight management and overall well-being. However, due to time crunch, whipping up a lavish breakfast buffet is a distant dream for most of us, especially in the weekdays. Instead, we resort to the recipes that are quick, hassle-free, protein-rich and comprise of sundry other health benefiting properties. One such example is this desi-style mixed veg pancake or spicy mixed veg tikkis, which includes the goodness of vegetables, besan and healthy spices like cumin, black pepper and more.





This recipe of desi-style mixed veg pancake is shared by Vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. It is simple, easy and can put together a delectable breakfast meal in just a few minutes. All you need to do is to make small tikki-like pancakes out of the dough and shallow fry them till each side is crunchy and golden enough to relish. Let's give it a look!





Watch: How To Make Desi-Style Mixed Veg Pancake | Spicy Mixed Veg Tikkis Recipe:

In this recipe video, we can see Alpa using vegetables like grated potatoes, onion, green and red bell peppers, tomatoes, carrot and cabbage leaves to make the dough. However, you can add any vegetable you have in the kitchen to prepare this dish.





This recipe also includes both besan and cornflour for binding the dough. But if you do not have cornflour near you, just add some more besan instead.





What are you waiting for? Prepare this scrumptious dish for breakfast and give a healthy start to your day.





Have a good day!













