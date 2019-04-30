Healthy Diet: High-Protein Vegetarian Desi Snack To Cure Hunger Pangs

Protein is one of the most crucial macro-nutrient necessary to sustain life

If you are on a diet, especially the kind which requires you to eat multiple small meals high in protein, it can get taxing at times. It is quite a challenge to think of nutrient-dense healthy snacks, and if you are a vegetarian, your options get limited accordingly. When it comes to protein sources, vegetarians often find themselves in a dearth of options. With meat and eggs off the radar, it becomes very tough to think of dishes with the limited ingredients, but if you are willing to explore, there's so much you can do with what you have among the vegetarian options.





A lot of weight-loss friendly diets advise you to increase your protein intake. For the uninitiated, protein is one of the most crucial macro-nutrient necessary to sustain life. It helps building muscle and aid muscle growth and repair. Since it takes a while to digest, protein helps induce a feeling of satiety. If you are feeling full, you are naturally less likely to binge on other high fattening foods that could topple your permitted calorie recommendation for the day. Protein also regulates your hunger hormone ghrelin, and monitors your cravings.





There are a plenty of plant-based source of protein that you can use to make your everyday snacks. Snacking is an essential component of a diet. According to many experts, one should break their big meals in multiple small meals. It helps boost your metabolism. A faster metabolism is key for weight loss.





Now, if you are struggling for healthy options that are yummy too, you have arrived at the right place. Dieting can be a fun affair too, and this yummy soya bhurji is the perfect amalgamation of health and taste.





Soy products are made with soy milk, a vegan alternative for milk. It is an excellent source of protein. Tossed in a pool of hearty spices, this spicy soya bhurji recipe can be eaten with chapatis, or be used as a filling for sandwiches. You can have them as it is with a dash of chaat masala on the top. Try to keep the preparation on a drier side. Apart from the nutrient-dense soya granules, the recipe also packs the goodness of onion, chillies and turmeric powder. They are perfect for those untimed cravings too.





Here's a delicious recipe of the spicy soya bhurji you can try at home today. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below!