5 Summer Recipes You Have To Try On A High Protein Diet

Summer is upon us and we are trying our best to acclimatise to the sudden change in season. There are a lot of us who are refraining from heavy and greasy things and opting for light and cool recipes. Indigestion is a common complaint during summers; therefore, it is a good idea to keep your diet on a lighter side and eat everything home-cooked with good quality ingredients. Summers are also an excellent time to lose all that belly fat. Your metabolism is generally higher during summer (and you thought there's nothing good about the scorching weather). A high protein diet really helps facilitate weight loss, but make sure you consult your nutritionist first; too much protein intake is also said to cause tummy problems. If your nutritionists allow, you can give it a go. Protein helps induce satiety. If you feel full you would naturally binge less.











Here Are Some Summer High-Protein Recipes You Can Try At Home This Season:







1. Berry Protein Shake





Protein shakes make for an ideal post work-out snack. It is filling and helps recover muscle loss and aids weight loss. Since summers are all about refreshing summer berries, how about blending them in a delectable protein shake. Berries are full of antioxidants and are filled with weight loss and heart-friendly fibres too. Take a handful of (about 7-10) strawberries, cape gooseberries (rasbhari) or blackberries (jamun) in a blender, add to it half cup whipped cottage cheese, 1/4 cup water, 1 tablespoon chia seeds and some honey. Blend until smooth.

2. Flaxseed Raita





Raita is one summer essential that we can have at any point of day. It is cooling, light and helps digestion. This yummy flaxseed raita boasts all things summery and protein. Flaxseeds are said to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Yogurt is a dairy product, which makes it an excellent protein source too. The raita also makes use of summer staples like mint and lauki, making it one filling dish in itself.





3. Ghia Chana Dal





Dal of any form could prove to be one of your ultimate desi protein fixes. This yummy dal is made with bits of lauki (or bottle gourd) too. Ghia chana dal is one of the most famous dal preparations up North. Try to keep the content of clarified butter in check.





4. Strawberry Quinoa Pancakes





Quinoa, the pseudo-cereal, is grabbing many eyeballs in the world of health and nutrition. Gone are the days when it was considered only to be an amazing salad ingredient. Quinoa can be super versatile and fun; this high-protein ingredient can be used to make pancakes too. Strawberries add a deliciously tangy summer element to the recipe.





5. Paneer Tikka





Tikkas and tandoori preparations are a weight-loss friendly alternative to fried snacks that are laden in calories. Paneer, or cottage cheese, is a good source of plant-based protein. Hundred grams of paneer contains a whopping 18.3 grams of protein. Make sure you make your tikkas at home and do not buy the greasy ones available outside.





Don your aprons and start cooking. Let us know which ones you liked the most.















