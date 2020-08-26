SEARCH
Healthy Diet Tips: Here're 4 Dried Berries To Add To Your Daily Diet

Love those flavourful berries? We have brought you few options to make your meals healthy and tasty.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 26, 2020 18:57 IST

Berries, over the years, have gained a reputation of super food due to their countless number of health benefits. They are low in calorie and loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants and several essential nutrients. Alongside the nutritional properties, berries also have rich colour and sweet-tangy flavours, which make them a delicious addition to shakes, smoothie bowls or various dessert recipes. However, fresh berries are not easily available year-round. Hence, we often resort to dried berries for our everyday use.

Keeping this in mind, we bring you 4 popular dried berries options, which can be a healthy and tasty addition to your daily diet. Let's take a look!

1. Dried blueberry

The very thought of blueberry reminds us of yummy cakes and ice-creams. The rich purple colour and delicious flavour makes this fruit a popular ingredient in the world of gastronomy. In fact, blueberry is dubbed to be a great addition to our regular meal, due to its pool of healthy nutrients. Hence, we bring you this packet of dried blueberry to stock in your pantry.

Nutrient-Rich
Delight Nuts Dried Blueberries-
(18 ratings & reviews)
540 540fromamazon.in

2. Dried Cranberry

Another fruit from the berry family, cranberry is power-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties; maintain that it is a healthy addition to your diet to promote immunity and healthy skin. Here's a packet of dried cranberry that can be a smart addition to your customised trail-mix.

Vitamin-Enriched
21% off
Berri Nutty Whole Dried Unsweetened Cranberries | Immunity Booster | Rich in Vitamins, Gluten Free, Non GMO, High in Fibre| 1 KG Value Pack (5X 200gm)
(28 ratings & reviews)
1,599 1,249fromamazon.in


3. Dried Raspberry

This red-ish coloured berry offer a myriads of healthy nutrients. It is loaded with vitamin C, fibre et al, that contributes to eye-health, bone-health and help promote better digestion. Keeping this in mind, we handpicked a pack of dried raspberries, which is a must-have in your berry-collection.

Antioxidant-Rich
20% off
Berries and Nuts Premium Dried Raspberries 100 Grams
550 440fromamazon.in


4. Dried Blackberry

We also managed to find a packet of healthy and delectable blackberries for you! They are a treasure-trove of vitamin C, vitamin K and may help boost brain health and overall immunity. Let's take a look at the option!

Fibre-Rich
20% off
Berries and Nuts Premium Dried Blackberries 100 Grams
400 320fromamazon.in


About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

