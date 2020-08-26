Healthy Diet Tips: Here're 4 Dried Berries To Add To Your Daily Diet

Berries, over the years, have gained a reputation of super food due to their countless number of health benefits. They are low in calorie and loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants and several essential nutrients. Alongside the nutritional properties, berries also have rich colour and sweet-tangy flavours, which make them a delicious addition to shakes, smoothie bowls or various dessert recipes. However, fresh berries are not easily available year-round. Hence, we often resort to dried berries for our everyday use.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you 4 popular dried berries options, which can be a healthy and tasty addition to your daily diet. Let's take a look!





1. Dried blueberry

The very thought of blueberry reminds us of yummy cakes and ice-creams. The rich purple colour and delicious flavour makes this fruit a popular ingredient in the world of gastronomy. In fact, blueberry is dubbed to be a great addition to our regular meal, due to its pool of healthy nutrients. Hence, we bring you this packet of dried blueberry to stock in your pantry.





2. Dried Cranberry

Another fruit from the berry family, cranberry is power-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties; maintain that it is a healthy addition to your diet to promote immunity and healthy skin. Here's a packet of dried cranberry that can be a smart addition to your customised trail-mix.





3. Dried Raspberry

This red-ish coloured berry offer a myriads of healthy nutrients. It is loaded with vitamin C, fibre et al, that contributes to eye-health, bone-health and help promote better digestion. Keeping this in mind, we handpicked a pack of dried raspberries, which is a must-have in your berry-collection.





4. Dried Blackberry

We also managed to find a packet of healthy and delectable blackberries for you! They are a treasure-trove of vitamin C, vitamin K and may help boost brain health and overall immunity. Let's take a look at the option!



