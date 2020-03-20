Healthy Gut: This Tangy Post-Meal Paan Shot May Promote Good Digestion

Highlights Paan is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants

Paan- one of the oldest forms of Indian mouth-freshener- has a history of its own. Paan has been a part of Indian food culture since time immemorial. Also known as betel leaf, pan patta is grown in different parts of India, including West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and more. Legend has it, the word betel is derived from the word vettila (in Tamil/Malayalam) via Portuguese. Chewing a paan with supari (areca nut) and chuna (slaked lime) after lunch or dinner is a part of the tradition of this country. But did you know, paan patta or betel leaf is more than just a traditional mouth-freshener? It has been said that betel leaves aid several digestion related issues.





Betel Leaves For Better Digestion:

It is stated that chewing paan post meal increases the secretion of digestive juices. It also reduces stomach bloating and different other gut-related issues. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. This helps the body to get rid of free radicals, toxins and helps to manage the pH level of the stomach. All you need to do is soak paan in water overnight and drink the water the next morning (empty stomach). As paan helps in maintaining the pH balance of the stomach, it may lead to relief from gastric pain, acidity and constipation.





Earlier, paan was served post heavy meal as the last item on the menu. A traditional paan is made with paan patta, supari, chuna, kattha (catechu), saunf (fennel seeds), desiccated coconut, gulkand, elaichi and mouth fresheners, as needed.

Now-a-days, several experiments are done with paan. Some of the very common ones are- paan kulfi, paan toffee, paan ka sharbat, paan thandai and more. But did you ever think of paan shot?





We bring you a 5-minute recipe of paan shot that you can easily serve as a mouth freshener, instead of our traditional paan!





Check Out The Paan Shot Recipe:

Serves- one person





Ingredients:





Betel leaves (paan)- two to three





Lime juice- one teaspoon





Chaat masala-half teaspoon (click here for home-made chaat masala recipe)





Black salt- a pinch or two





Roasted spice mix (jeera, dhania and red chill) - half teaspoon





Shot glass





Preparation:





Clean the paan and make a paste in a blender.





Strain the juice in a shot glass.





Add lemon juice, chaat masala, black salt and roasted masala to it.





Now, take a shot.





Try it at home and give us your feedback. Enjoy!







