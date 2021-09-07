If you have sat hours in a salon, going through various skin treatments, tried creams and serums to keep your skin healthy and supple, let us tell you that these may not be required. While most of us want our skin to glow, did you know that a little change in your everyday diet may give you healthy skin and that glow you always wanted?! After all, what we eat has direct effects on our minds and body. Although there are many food options to add to your diet for healthy skin, today, we bring you some everyday foods that may help you achieve the same.





Here Are 7 Everyday Foods For Healthy And Glowing Skin

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is high in antioxidants, helps replenish dead skin cells, fights free radicals in the body, exfoliates dead cells, and aids in the removal of pigmentation. Aside from purifying the blood, it also stimulates blood flow in the body, making the skin glow. Simply juicing beetroot will cleanse the blood from within and remove toxins, leaving you with a healthy glow on your face.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an effective treatment for skin problems due to its high content of lactic acid, zinc, B vitamins, and antioxidants. Every day, one can simply eat a bowl of yoghurt.

3. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk (haldi wala doodh) is a long-known traditional remedy for all health issues, clarifies your skin and gives it a natural glow. In addition, it can improve uneven skin and is also known for removing suntan.

4. Spinach

Spinach, which is high in minerals and vitamins, helps to reduce blemishes on our skin. The antioxidants in spinach will assist you in achieving flawless skin by combating early signs of ageing.

5. Lemon

Lemon is known to be high in vitamin C, B, and phosphorus, is an excellent food to include in your diet for a natural glow. Lemon's natural acids gently exfoliate dead skin cells and lighten age spots.

6. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds, which are high in omega-3 fats, help fight inflammation while keeping your skin hydrated and retaining moisture. Flaxseeds are also extremely versatile in cooking dishes.





7. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is well-known for its numerous benefits, including increased haemoglobin levels. It can also aids in anti-ageing and the treatment of sun-exposed skin damage. You can eat it as it is or make a juice out of it!

Try these everyday foods for healthy skin, and let us know your experience in the comments below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.