Give A Healthy Spin To Gujarati Thepla By Adding Lauki To It; Find Easy Recipe Of Lauki Thepla Here

Lauki thepla is full of flavours and nutrition.

Thepla is one of the signature foods of Gujarat that is popular all across the country. Thepla is a simple food, which is nothing but just a spiced Indian roti. The abundance of flavours and spices in the roti makes it a complete meal in itself. It may be served with chutney or curd or even had as is. Thepla is self-sufficient and doesn't really need a side dish or curry. It's a mess-free meal and that's why Gujaratis carry this food in bulk when they are travelling. It is soft in texture and stays good for many days; so you can eat it anytime, anywhere.





A few versions of theplas lke methi thepla and mooli thepla are also common that contains extra flavour of the food that is added to it. Lauki thepla is another kind of thepla that all of you must try. Lauki thepla is also known as doodhi thepla and bottle gourd paratha, in Gujarat.





Lauki is full of vital nutrients.

Why Add Lauki To Thepla?

Lauki thepla encloses the goodness of the healthful vegetable of lauki, ghia or bottle gourd. Lauki is a low-fat, low-calorie food and is a great food for weight loss diet. It contains a tange of essential nutrients like proteins, fibre and vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E.





Lauki is also rich in important minerals like potassium manganese and folate.





Lauki is considered an idea food for people dealing diabetes and suffering from high blood pressure. It is a light food and is good for digestion system as well.





Recipe of Lauki Thepla

Ingredients -

1 bottle gourd or lauki

2 cups whole wheat flour

Half teaspoon jeera

Half teaspoon haldi powder

Half teaspoon hing

Salt and reed chilli pepper to taste

1 green chilli

Half inch ginger, grated

1/4 cup curd

2 tablespoon oil





Method -

Step 1 - Grate lauki. Combine flour and all the spices.

Step 2 - Add curd, oil and grated lauki and knead dough. Make sure that the dough is soft and fluffy. Add water, if required.

Step 3 - Cover the dough and let it rest for some time.

Step 4 - Divide the dough in small balls to make theplas. Try to keep theplas thin and crispy.

Step 5 - Cook the theplas on a pan on both sides with the help of some oil. Your lauki thepla is ready.

This lauki thepla will fill in for a sabzi that we pair our plain rotis with. You will get roti and sabzi is one soft and travel-friendly thepla that is full of taste and nutrition.









