Winter and winter indulgence go hand-in-hand. The season brings along a wide range of delicacies to binge on. From chikki and gondh ke laddoo to gajar ka halwa and lapsi - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. But have you ever wondered why we indulge in these foods during winter? Is it just about the availability and accessibility of the ingredients? We guess not! In fact, if you look into the ingredients (used to make the dishes), you will find that the dishes are much more than just being tasty. Each of these winter-special delicacies are made with ingredients that help you nourish from within during the season. Take gondh ke laddoo for instance. Here we use gondh (edible gum), dry fruits and many other ingredients that help us keep warm from within and fight the cold weather outside. Then we have till ke laddoo, til barfi, til chikki and much more. Til (or sesame seeds) is one common ingredient in our pantry. It has a unique nutty flavour and texture that adds a unique flavour to your palate. We extensively use it to garnish salad, cook thick gravy and of course, make yummy sweet dishes.





Considered to be a superfood, sesame seeds are a storehouse of nutrients. It is enriched with healthy fats like polyunsaturated fatty acids and Omega-6, dietary fibre, zinc, iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamin E and more. The rich nutrient-profile adds on to the popularity of til, which further helps you keep warm during the winter season.

5 Reasons To Include Sesame Seeds (Til) In Winter Diet:

1. Boost Energy

As discussed earlier, til is a storehouse of healthy fats, which is known to load you up with energy and warmth to knock off the winter chills.

2. Boost Digestion

Winter season brings along several gut-related issues - one such being indigestion and acidity. This is where till comes to the rescue. As per experts, the oil found in the sesame seeds are known to lubricate your intestines, while the fibre in it helps promote healthy digestion and smooth bowel movements.

3. Boost Immunity

Sesame seeds are loaded with several essential vitamins and minerals that are known to promote immunity. This further helps us nourish from within and prevent seasonal diseases.

4. Boost Skin Health

The oil in sesame seeds is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to heal skin health and provide youthful skin. This further helps prevent our skin from drying during the winters.

5. Boost Bone Health

Winter often brings along bone and joint related troubles. It is said calcium in the sesame seeds help fight the issues and reduce inflammation.





Now that you got to understand the goodness of sesame seeds, you must be wondering how to include it in your daily diet. So, here we bring you a list of our favourite til based recipes to binge on. Click here for the recipes.



