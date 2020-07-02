Drink This Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie For Stronger Immunity And Weight Loss

Turmeric could also help fight inflammation

In times like these where there is no priority greater than health, there is no room for negligence. We need to take all adequate measures to make sure our health is not compromised in any way. One way is to fortify your diet with healing foods like soups, kadhas and herbal tea - it may help give your immunity a boost naturally. Staying hydrated is very crucial for immunity. Fluids can ensure a steady inflow of vital nutrients in our body that could help fight infections. Now that we are entering monsoon, we are all the more susceptible to seasonal infections, but thankfully, there are some natural herbs and spices in our pantry that could do wonders for our immunity. For instance, ginger and turmeric - two of Ayurveda's most prized foods. You can use them in your meals and beverages individually, or combine the goodness of two - this ginger and turmeric smoothie is a fine example.





Benefits of Ginger

Ginger is a traditional remedy for gastric problems; it is also replete with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains.





Benefits of Turmeric

The antibacterial properties of turmeric are also very well renowned. Turmeric could also help fight inflammation and soothe the discomfort that comes with cold and cough. Turmeric works well as an antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that could be a valuable addition to your diet.





How To Make Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie:



Ingredients:







• 1 pinch of turmeric

• 1-inch ginger root

• 1 glass of milk

• Half a cup of banana

• 1 tsp cinnamon powder





Recipe:







1. Take a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until you get a smooth consistency.

2. If you think it requires a tinge of sweet, add a tsp of honey in the mix.

Drink this smoothie early in the morning for best results.







