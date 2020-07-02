SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Drink This Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie For Stronger Immunity And Weight Loss

Drink This Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie For Stronger Immunity And Weight Loss

Now that we are entering monsoon, we are all the more susceptible to seasonal infections, but thankfully, there are some natural herbs and spices in our pantry that could do wonders for our immunity.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 02, 2020 14:32 IST

Reddit
Drink This Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie For Stronger Immunity And Weight Loss

Turmeric could also help fight inflammation

Highlights
  • Ginger is effective in boosting digestion
  • Turmeric is a good source of antioxiants
  • Ginger and turmeric are both Indian superfoods

In times like these where there is no priority greater than health, there is no room for negligence. We need to take all adequate measures to make sure our health is not compromised in any way. One way is to fortify your diet with healing foods like soups, kadhas and herbal tea - it may help give your immunity a boost naturally. Staying hydrated is very crucial for immunity. Fluids can ensure a steady inflow of vital nutrients in our body that could help fight infections. Now that we are entering monsoon, we are all the more susceptible to seasonal infections, but thankfully, there are some natural herbs and spices in our pantry that could do wonders for our immunity. For instance, ginger and turmeric - two of Ayurveda's most prized foods. You can use them in your meals and beverages individually, or combine the goodness of two - this ginger and turmeric smoothie is a fine example.

Benefits of Ginger

Ginger is a traditional remedy for gastric problems; it is also replete with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains.

(Also Read: Why Drinking Ginger Water Every Day Is Extremely Beneficial)

p82cur88
Ginger is a traditional remedy for gastric problems

Benefits of Turmeric

The antibacterial properties of turmeric are also very well renowned. Turmeric could also help fight inflammation and soothe the discomfort that comes with cold and cough. Turmeric works well as an antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that could be a valuable addition to your diet.

(Also Read: )

3j88chcg

The antibacterial properties of turmeric are also very well renowned.

How To Make Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie:


Ingredients:


• 1 pinch of turmeric
• 1-inch ginger root
• 1 glass of milk
• Half a cup of banana
• 1 tsp cinnamon powder

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Recipe:


1. Take a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until you get a smooth consistency.
2. If you think it requires a tinge of sweet, add a tsp of honey in the mix.
Drink this smoothie early in the morning for best results.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ImmunityTurmericGinger
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Refreshing Pyaaz Ka Raita At Home In 10 Minutes
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Refreshing Pyaaz Ka Raita At Home In 10 Minutes
How To Make South Indian-Style Pachadi - Find The Recipes For 5 Types Of Pachadi
How To Make South Indian-Style Pachadi - Find The Recipes For 5 Types Of Pachadi

Related Recipes

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 