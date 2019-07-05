Monsoon diet tips: Savour these warming immunity-boosting soups this monsoon

Highlights Soups are convenient, light on the stomach and healthy

Soups make for best remedies for cravings during monsoon

Cauliflower is incredibly rich in Vitamin C

Soups are one of the healthiest all-season meals out there. You can have chilled soups in summers and warm soups in winters. The one thing that sets soups apart from all other meals is the comfort-factor. They're convenient to eat, filling and deliver a healthy mix of nutrients from various vegetables, meats and fruits they're made from. The potential of soups as healthy meals is endless and you only need a little bit of creativity to put together a soothing bowl of soup. A good bowl of soup is full of antioxidants, phytochemicals and it also delivers sufficient fibre to fill you up. You can add your favourite vegetables and fruits to it, as well as a number of beneficial herbs to amp up the flavour and nutrition.





Soups can be prepared during monsoons too. In fact, soups are one of the best monsoon meals to tide over your cravings of unhealthy foods. Instead of reaching out for that plate of hot pakoras or samosas, you can instead cook yourself a bowl of soothing soup and settle in a comfy chair in your balcony to watch the rain.





Healthy Monsoon Diet: 3 Immunity-Boosting Soup Recipes To Keep Handy

This is quite a unique recipe that combines the protein-punch of lentils or moong dal with the immunity-boosting power of the kiwi and healthy fats from the coconut. The soup is a filling meal for when you don't feel like preparing an elaborate meal. Kiwi is incredibly rich in Vitamin C and it adds a delicious fruity flavour to this soup.

Cauliflower is a vastly underappreciated vegetable that can be used for making almost everything from rice to sauces to pasta, pizza bases and even soups. What's more? Cauliflower also happens to be rich in Vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immunity. A 100 gram portion of the veggie packs in 80 per cent of the daily value of Vitamin C, as per USDA data. Enjoy this corn and cauliflower soup during monsoons!





Seafood lovers will especially like this warming broth that contains prawns, sea bass and squid. Prawns are very good for the immune system, due to the presence of zinc in them and consuming them also delivers antioxidant benefits to humans. Seafood is a rich source of protein, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart and the immune system.





It's important to watch what you eat during monsoons and soups are ideal for those times when you are hungry, but meal time is still not here. Try these soup recipes to treat your palate and your health!







