Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that not only affect the human body, but also severely restricts what a person can eat. People suffering from diabetes often have to sacrifice and forego many of their favourite food items for the sake of controlling their blood sugar levels and keeping themselves fit. This makes it all the more difficult for diabetics (especially with a sweet tooth). This is because if you are suffering from diabetes, you are expected to abstain from anything that contains sugar so as to not aggravate the medical condition in any way. Considering this, we bring you some sugar-free recipes that you can include in your breakfast to give a healthy start to the day.





Sugar-Free Diet: 7 Yummy Recipes To Add To Your Breakfast Menu:





1. Neem Tea:





While neem has innumerable health benefits, it is ideal for non-insulin-dependent diabetics to include in their diet. A hot cup of neem tea first thing in the morning will manage your blood sugar levels.





2. Moong And Methi Chilla:





Crispy, wholesome and delicious, this chilla recipe is a good option to help manage diabetes. It combines sprouted moong with spices, herbs and methi leaves and besan to make a wholesome and protein-rich breakfast.

3. Sugar-Free Granola:





Healthy flavourful oats mixed with fruits is definitely a nutritious breakfast option. This one is served with yoghurt, almonds, fresh fruits and honey.





4. Ragi Wheat Dosa:





A deliciously low-fat dosa packed with the goodness of the superfood ragi. This healthy South Indian dish goes best with coconut chutney.





5. Jowar Medley:





This is a good substitute for poha or upma. This recipe is wholesome filling and healthy, and is filled with vegetables. You can enjoy this snack in a guilt free way.





6. Besan Chilla:





Besan is made out of chickpeas which are rich in protein and this recipe is healthy and delicious. This savoury pancake is easy and can be made within 30 minutes. It's perfect for breakfast or brunch, and can be served with tomato ketchup or mint chutney.





7. Karela Juice:





Karela is known to help reduce blood pressure and regulate blood sugar in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This healthy juice is an ideal breakfast option for diabetics. Drink it right in the morning to help manage blood sugar levels better.





Let us know which of these recipes you liked the most in the comments below.