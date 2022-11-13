The winter season has started and now, all you want to do is sit back and savour your favourite foods. Right from mouth-watering cakes and hot chocolate to greasy treats, you want to dig into everything that's warm and comforting. This is also the time to enjoy various seasonal dishes, fruits and vegetables. One such delicacy that's a hit in Indian households is methi ka paratha. However, sometimes, many people tend to avoid fenugreek (methi) due to its slightly bitter taste. But what if we share some amazing ways to cook this flatbread? Food vlogger Parul shared a delicious recipe for this amazing delight on her YouTube channel “Cook With Parul.” She first showed how to make crispy methi parathas followed by another interesting way to cook the same for kids. PS: She also stated that these parathas can also be carried while you are travelling and they should remain good for about two days or so.





Ingredients:

Fenugreek - 1 bunch





Water





Salt





Ghee - 1 tablespoon





Cumin seeds - 1/2 tablespoon





Wheat flour - 2 cups





Gram flour - 4 tablespoons





Caron seeds - 1/2 tablespoon





Ginger and green chilli coarse paste - 1 tablespoon





Turmeric - 1/4 tablespoons





Red chilli powder - 1 tablespoon





Coriander powder - 1/2 tablespoon





Milk cream (doodh ki malai) - 2 tablespoons





Capsicum (chopped)





Carrot (chopped)





Onion (chopped)





Sweet corn (boiled)





Pizza seasoning - 1 tablespoon





Oregano or mixed herbs





Mozzarella cheese or pizza cheese - 3 tablespoons











Method:





Step 1: First, wash methi in salted water. As per the chef, this process will reduce the bitterness of the leafy vegetable. Chop it further into a finer texture.





Step 2: Take a pan on a medium flame. Put one tablespoon of ghee. Put jeera and methi. Mix well. Cook nicely on low-medium flame.





Step 3: Empty the methi in a bowl and let it cool down. Take a huge platter and put wheat flour into it. Add besan into it. Crush a few carom seeds and add them to the preparation.





Step 4: Add ginger and green chilli coarse paste. Now, put the spices - turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Here comes the secret ingredient. The food blogger stated that you can use some milk cream available at home. If you don't have that, try adding dahi (sweet) or even fresh ghee.





Step 5: Now, put the methi mixture you had prepared. Mix properly. Knead a dough. Don't use too much water.





Step 6: Now, cover the prepared dough with a cloth and let it rest for about ten minutes. This is to ensure a good texture to the parathas.





Step 7: Make small roundels of the dough. Roll them to make parathas. Spread some ghee on top of the paratha you are rolling. Fold it in a triangular shape exactly the way you make usual parathas. Add some more ghee and keep rolling. Once done, cook it on tawa that's medium hot. You can cook the paratha in ghee or butter.





Step 8: There's another way by which you can make your kids fall in love with methi parathas. All you have to do is bring a little twist to the recipe. For this, take a bowl and mix some chopped capsicum, carrots, onions, and sweet corn together. Add pizza seasoning, oregano or even mixed herbs. Put some mozzarella cheese and it's ready.





Step 9: After rolling a paratha, place this cheesy preparation on its surface. Fold the edges in a triangular shape and cover the filling well. Now, cook the paratha. Once done, you'll notice that the cheese has melted inside and it gives a unique taste to the dish.























Do include this in your menu this season!