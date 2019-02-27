Here's How Mint May Help Improve Digestion Naturally

Highlights Mint or pudina is packed with many antioxidants

Mint is said to relieve pain, headaches and morning sickness

Mint also encourages production of bile that aids digestion

There must be something about mint that it is so extensively used in Indian preparations, especially the summer ones. From raitas, chutney to beverages, mint often dominates a quintessential Indian summer spread. Besides adding its distinct flavour to the dishes, mint and its healing properties help enhance the health quotient of the food too. Mint is a powerhouse of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. It is also enriched with strong anti-inflammatory properties that help ease headaches, cold, and chest congestion. The strong and refreshing aroma of mint is also effective in soothing headaches. According to some studies, consumption of mint may also bring relief to asthma patients. Mint inhibits bacterial growth inside the mouth, which helps refresh the breath and keeps foul smell at bay. Many traditional beauty care rituals often make use of mint and its potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties to manage acne and blemishes. However, the most prominent health benefit of mint has to be its role in aiding digestion.





How Does Mint Help Aid Digestion

Mint is one of the oldest and most trusted traditional remedies to soothe an upset tummy, flatulence, gas or indigestion. Remember those minty concoctions your grandmothers would always give you for your good health? According to Ayurveda, mint helps rev up immunity and digestion, which is why they are a valuable addition to any diet.





According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Menthol, the active oil in mint, is responsible for the antiseptic and antibacterial properties that make mint a good choice for relieving indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, and soothing an upset stomach."

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Unique Tips To Burn Belly Fat)





Mint is one of the oldest and most trusted traditional remedies to soothe an upset tummy





It is believed that mint has active enzymes that encourage bile secretion and bile flow, which helps facilitate smoother digestion. Peppermint is also known to bring down the discomfort caused by bloating.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: This Soothing Soup Is An Ultimate Booster For Your Weight Loss Plan)





How To Have Mint To Manage Indigestion

You can chew into some dry mint leaves or put them in a tumbler of water overnight. Consume this detox water the next day and your stomach would be cool through the day. You can also use the leaves to brew them in a tea. Take two cups of water and 10 mint leaves in a pan and let them steep for 5 minutes. Bring down the heat, strain and serve in a cup. To make it more palatable, you can add a teaspoon of honey to the tea. Consume it lukewarm.





So what are you waiting for? Try this inexpensive remedy to comfort yourself. Let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









