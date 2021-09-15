We all love a plate of hot pakodas, crispy kachoris, oh and let's not forget those blissful samosas dipped in chutneys. While we love to enjoy these snacks, the consumption of fried or sugary food on a daily basis can take a toll on our health and lead to hypertension. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common condition that many of us face. This condition is highly detrimental to our health in various ways, but many studies have also shown that our diet also plays a vital role in increasing blood pressure.





According to the British Journal of Nutrition, prevention of hypertension is necessary to reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. In many cases, lifestyle modifications like weight loss or sodium limitation have shown to control blood pressure. Whereas foods like potassium or calcium can be added to the diet.





So, if you also want to control hypertension in the body, avoiding these foods may help to aid your health.

Here Are 7 Foods To Avoid In Hypertension:

1. Coffee

Caffeine is the principal stimulant in coffee, and it has been shown to elevate blood pressure drastically. Energy drinks are also not recommended for people with high blood pressure because they include a significant amount of caffeine and sugar.

2. Canned Foods

Canned meals are typically heavy in sodium, which can raise blood pressure. These foods are also known to have low nutrition content. Instead of canned goods, choose fresh foods that will provide you with the necessary nourishment and a delicious taste.





3. Sugar

Too much sugar consumption is detrimental to one's overall health. Obesity, dental problems, and even high blood pressure can all result from it. Obesity is linked to sugar and high blood pressure.

4. Processed Meats

Sodium levels in processed meat can be high. This is because these meats have been prepared, cured, and salted. Furthermore, topping these meats with sauces, pickles, cheese, or bread for a sandwich or burger will instantly increase your sodium intake and lead to hypertension.

5. Salt

Any food that needs to be preserved will have a higher salt content. The reason for this is that salt inhibits food degradation and extends the life of the meal. However, when the meal is kept, the sodium concentration rises.

6. Bread

We love having a slice of bread with melted butter, but since it is made with maida, it is not good for our bodies as it can lead to weight gain and high sugar.

7. Peanut Butter

Peanut is known to increase fats; moreover, peanut butter has high sodium content, which can be avoided. Although, if you want to have some peanut butter, you can make some at home with unsalted peanuts.





If you are also someone who faces hypertension, then try avoiding these foods in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.