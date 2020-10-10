High Cholesterol? Add These 5 Low-Fat Recipes To Your Breakfast Diet

High cholesterol level can be managed with healthy diet.

Highlights High cholesterol is associated with many health issues.

A healthy diet with low-fat foods can help manage the condition.

Here are some healthy breakfast recipes you may try.

We all love to eat greasy, oily and cheesy foods as they please our taste buds and our stomach. But the perils of too-much junk food are many, including disturbing our cholesterol level. We don't need to remind you of the implications of increased cholesterol content in the body. But you should know that there are two types of cholesterol in the body - HDL or good cholesterol and LDL or bad cholesterol. Excessive bad cholesterol creates a layer of plaque on the artery walls, which disrupts the natural flow of blood, leading to health issues like cardiovascular diseases.





A good diet can fix most of our problems related to health and fitness. There are many foods that can actually help manage cholesterol in the body, lowering the level of bad cholesterol. Nutritionist and Wellness Expert Sonia Narang explains, "Following a good diet and eating healthy is of great importance. You must avoid trans fats or partially hydrogenated oils that are found in cookies, chips and other packaged snacks. Also, limit your intake of saturated fats that come from oil, ghee fatty meat and meat products like sausages and egg yolks."





To help you frame a cholesterol-friendly diet, we have listed down some breakfast recipes that are made with healthy, low-fat foods and are known to help people with high cholesterol. Take a look.





(Also Read: 6 Most Effective Home Remedies For Cholesterol)

Breakfast Recipes To Manage High Cholesterol:

1. Oatmeal

Oats are considered to be one of the best foods for people dealing with high cholesterol and heart-related issues. Make a simple oatmeal or porridge with this high-fibre grain to start you day on a healthy note.





View Full Recipe Here.





Oats are a low-cholesterol food.

2. Steamed Fish

Fish is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids that help reduce triglycerides in the bloodstream and also reduce the content of bad cholesterol. Make this simple fish recipe for quick breakfast.





View Full Recipe Here.





3. Bean Club Sandwich

All kinds of beans like kidney beans and black eyes beans are good for combating high cholesterol. Make this hearty breakfast sandwich with beans but skip bacon for a low-fat meal.





View Full Recipe Here.





4. Muesli

Nuts, especially walnuts and almonds, and seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds are good for your diet. Make this muesli bowl with fresh fruits, nuts and yogurt for a filling and nutrient-rich meal.





View Full Recipe Here.





5. Avocado Toast

Many studies claim that cholesterol-free avocados play a big role in regulating cholesterol. Make creamy and tasty avocado toast for morning meals.





View Full Recipe.





Promoted

Avocado is a highly nutritious food.







We've always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, make it even more important with these recipes to fight your high cholesterol problem.









