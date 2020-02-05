5 Fun And Delicious Ways To Cook Eggs For Breakfast

Easy egg recipes for breakfast

Eggs are an essential part of a healthy breakfast. Eggs are rich in proteins and taste great. They are also extremely easy to make and can be prepared in just a few mins. As eggs are cooked quite often in most of our homes, eating the same egg dishes can get a little boring. Even if you attempt on incorporating other elements to your eggs, it can make the preparation time longer. To help you make your regular breakfast eggs a little more fun, we have compiled 5 delicious and super easy egg recipes that will make your breakfast a whole lot better!





Try These 5 Easy And Quick Egg Recipes:

1. Egg Noodles

Don't you hate when you're craving some noodles while being on a diet? You can kill your cravings without any guilt by making these egg noodles. Make an egg omelette with some seasoning and roll it when done. Cut the roll in long thin strips, and you'll have your own egg noodles! Mix this with some sauteed veggies and spices. And there you have it, your very own low-carb egg noodles!





Easy And Quick Egg Recipes: Kill your cravings without any guilt by making these egg noodles.

2. Bread Crumbs Omelette

Bread toast with omelette is a great way to start your day. It's a high-carb and high-protein meal, fit for breakfast. To make this perfect meal handy to eat, try adding some bread crumbs or bread slices cut in squares on top of your omelette to enjoy your favourite breakfast on the go!





Easy And Quick Egg Recipes: A high-carb and high-protein meal, fit for breakfast.





3. Steamed Egg

Steamed egg is a great way to eat an egg as it requires no oil and has a very soft texture. To make steamed eggs for breakfast, whisk an egg in a small bowl and add some milk while whisking. Place this bowl in a pan filled with some water and shut its lid. After a few minutes, you will have the egg ready. Season it and your soft and oil-free egg in a bowl is ready to go!





Easy And Quick Egg Recipes: Light yet delicious egg recipe for breakfast.





4. Egg Burger

Nothing's better than a breakfast burger. It's not only filling and delicious but also full of healthy elements. Try your breakfast burger by placing a cookie cutter on a pan. Add a seasoned egg into it and let it cook. Once done, place it on a wheat burger bun and add mustard sauce and fresh veggies on the egg patty. Now you have your yummy breakfast in a handy one piece.





Easy And Quick Egg Recipes: Egg burger is filling and delicious but also full of healthy.





5. Savoury Egg Cake

Don't you hate it when your omelette is dense and overcooked? Make your eggs soft and fluffy with this easy recipe! Separate the egg whites and the yolk. Whisk the egg whites till they are firm. Add seasoning to both. In a pan, place the yolk and cook it until half done. Now add the egg whites evenly and cook it however you prefer. And, your egg cake is ready!





Easy And Quick Egg Recipes: Make your eggs soft and fluffy with this easy recipe.





Note: You can try these recipes for a quick protein-packed breakfast or even as an easy evening snack. You can change and improvise these recipes. You can also try making something new to make eating eggs every day more fun! Happy Innovating!





