Breakfast being the most important meal of the day, should be nutritious, healthy and delicious. But often, when it comes to including all these things in one dish, it might become a real challenge. Sometimes, we compromise on the taste, and sometimes we are unsure how to cook certain ingredients. But just to make a nutritious breakfast, we don't always have to buy ingredients that generally don't fit in our menu. With common everyday ingredients, you can easily make something high in proteins and delicious. Take, for instance, eggs! Eggs are one of those things that we use in our daily cooking. We are familiar with it and different ways of cooking it. So, here we bring you some yummy egg breakfast recipes to make in 15 minutes! Check it out below:

As the name says, this recipe originates from Bihar and is full of flavours that melt in your mouth with every bite! It's a popular street-style meal that can be enjoyed at any time. This meal has a spicy and mouth-watering flavour and is loaded with vegetables.





Masala anda bhurji is a popular preparation that can be found at roadside stalls or highway dhabas. Anda bhurji, or scrambled eggs, are the simplest to prepare. This is one of the best ways to use eggs and give them a lip-smacking twist!

Egg toast is a delicious spicy omelette spread on a toasted flatbread. With the addition of cheese, this cheesy egg toast dish is even more irresistible. You can make this in just five minutes for everyone.





This nutritious egg muffin recipe is a quick grab-and-go choice for hectic mornings. It's packed with healthy and fresh vegetables, lean meat, and spices of your choice.





All you need for this palak omelette dish are onions and blanched spinach to cook with eggs. We haven't used many spices here to offer you a mild taste in the morning. But you can add in spices as per your liking.

Some may argue that poaching eggs are a skill that must be honed over time. The water must be at the proper temperature so that the egg yolk does not overcook or undercook and the egg whites do not burn. But did you know that you can speed up the process by doing it in the microwave! In just a few minutes, you'll have flawlessly poached eggs.





This is one combination that will never fail to satisfy your demands! Parathas are a traditional Indian dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Stuffed with eggs, chillies, onion, and garam masala, this one is likely to become a favourite.











So, with these delicious egg recipes, make a high protein breakfast in just 15 minutes or less!