High-Protein Breakfast: Try This Quick And Easy Egg Masala Toast For Your Next Breakfast

Egg is simply the most amazing food to keep handy at home. As long as you have enough eggs in your refrigerator, you would be able to manage a good meal. Incredibly delicious, versatile and full of protein, eggs make for an ideal meal for everyone, especially to start the day with. We are often advised by experts to start our day with protein and what better than eggs in breakfast to do so? Proteins are the building blocks of body's internal system; they help build muscle and play a crucial role in fuelling the body with energy. So, consuming enough and good quality protein is crucial, which may also help with weight loss.





Egg is said to be the best bio-available source of protein that our body can easily assimilate; making it the perfect food for a protein-rich diet. While you can include eggs in any of your meal in the day, having it in the morning is touted to be the best way. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as we consume food after about 8-9 hours of break from the last meal and hence, it should be a wholesome, nutrient-rich one. It must fulfil our body for a long period of time to keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay till the next meal, and eggs seems to be the best pick.





We understand how hectic weekday mornings can be and we often choose to skip breakfast in the rush or prefer to pick something for the way. Therefore, we are here with a super quick and easy egg masala toast recipe that can be your go-to breakfast option when pressed for time. In this breakfast recipe, eggs are beaten with an array of spices such as cumin, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, black pepper, red chilli powder, garam masala, green chilli, coriander and more. They are then mixed with milk along with onion, tomatoes and capsicum before bread slices are soaked in the mixture and cooked till crispy on a pan laced with butter.





This is the perfect breakfast recipe to prepare within minutes and pack for the way. Here's the recipe of flavourful egg masala toast from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





