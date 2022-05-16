We all have heard it before that one must not skip their morning meal if they want to be healthy and fit. In the most basic terms, breakfast is called 'break fast' for a reason. You're literally breaking a 10-12 hour fast with your first meal of the day. Hence, it is important to consume a wholesome and nutrient rich breakfast. We have a plethora of protein-rich ingredients to consume in breakfast, for instance paneer, soya, moong dal, chicken and many more. However, if there's one ingredient that is preferred by all, it has to be the versatile 'egg'. From different kinds of omelettes, sandwiches to French toast, the egg can be prepared in a myriad of unique and delicious ways. If you love eggs as much as we do, here we bring you a list of 5 high protein egg sandwiches recipes that we are sure you would love to devour. Making them at home for breakfast is quite a cakewalk too. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Egg Sandwiches Recipes You Must Try:

1. Egg Bhurji Sandwich - Our Recommendation

Here we found a desi-style sandwich recipe that brings the best of both worlds - egg bhurji sandwich. Butter toasted bread with a filling of masaledar anda bhurji - this dish spells comfort. Click here for the recipe.

2. 2-Min Open Egg Sandwich

The open bread sandwich is made with protein-rich eggs along with nutrient-rich yellow capsicum and red capsicum and some spices. You can also add cheese to give it a cheesy yet luscious texture. Watch the full recipe video of 2-min breakfast egg sandwich here.

3. Boiled Egg Sandwich

Next up is this super easy and filling boiled egg sandwich. This sandwich is probably the best recipe to use your leftover boiled eggs. It is light, protein-rich and makes for a wholesome breakfast meal in less than 15 minutes. Find the recipe here.

4. Cheesy Eggs Pepper Sandwich

This cheesy egg sandwich recipe is sure to tug at your heart strings. Filling, healthy and indulging to the core, it is perfect for a power-packed breakfast. Click here for the detailed step by step instructions of making this recipe.

5. Egg Mayo Sandwich

With a few simple steps, you can easily whip up this protein-rich sandwich. The egg mayo sandwich is super easy to make. To prepare this, you need to make a filling of boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and seasoning and place the filling inside toasted bread. That's all. Click here for the recipe.





Try these easy-peasy recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comment section below. For more such recipe articles, stay tuned!










