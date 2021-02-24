Watch: Quick 2-Min Egg Sandwich Recipe For Protein-Rich Breakfast

This quick egg recipe for breakfast is a must-try.

Highlights Protein is an important nutrient that you should consume in breakfast.

This simple protein-rich egg toast can be made in just 2 minutes.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

It is most difficult to cook leisurely in the kitchen and fix ourselves and our family with a nice, nutritious meal for breakfast. Due to lack of time, most of us are in a rush to finish off the morning chores and start with our work or other day's routine. Hence, we all want quick-fix breakfast recipes that we can rustle up during the rushed mornings. Here is a great recipe that takes only two minutes to complete and gives us many nutrients too, including the very-important protein.



This unique egg dish can be had for a quick morning meal or a light evening meal. The open bread sandwich is made with protein-rich eggs along with nutrient-rich yellow capsicum and red capsicum. For kids, you can add cheese or can choose to skip it too. The recipe was shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.



Here's the step-by-step recipe of 2-min breakfast egg sandwich:



Step 1 - Break two eggs in a mixing bowl and beat for one minute at least.



Step 2 - Add chopped onions, yellow capsicum, red capsicum, fresh coriander leaves, sliced green chillies, salt as per taste, black pepper powder and some milk. Mix everything together.



Step 3 - Take two slices of breads. Cut the centre of the bread.



Step 4 - Heat some butter in a pan. Place the outer bread cut-out on the pan. Fill the egg mixture in the cavity of the bread.



Step 5 - Place a cheese slice on top of it and close with the centre part of the bread that we had cut out in step 3. Once the bread turns brown from the bottom side, flip it over and cook on the other side too.



Step 6 - Once cooked on both sides, cut it in the shape you want and serve hot.



Watch the full recipe video of 2-min breakfast egg sandwich here:

