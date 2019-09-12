High-Protein Diet: 5 Protein-Rich Nuts And Seeds You Can Nibble On

Snacking is a crucial component of weight loss.

Think protein and one of the first things to appear in mind is chicken, or some eggs, milk, fish or red meat. While it is true that they are perhaps some of the best sources of protein available, if you look around you would learn that there is so much you are missing out on. Healthy seeds have become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. For the uninitiated, some seeds are a good source of antioxidants and minerals. We have a habit of tossing away seeds the moment we spot them in fruits, but guess what; you can store some of these seeds and have them as snacks.





Snacking is a crucial component of weight loss. Snacking need not always be unhealthy. In fact, if you keep nibbling on something healthy and protein-rich every two-three hours, you could even lose weight in a more sustainable manner. Protein helps induce satiety. If you are feeling full, it is natural that you would eat in a controlled manner. If you binge less, you stand a greater chance at quicker weight loss.





Here are 5 protein-rich nuts and seeds that you may add to your diet for healthy weight loss:

1. Flaxseeds

Touted as one of the best sources of plant-based protein, flaxseed is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre as well. You can add it to water, smoothies or shakes and yield its benefits.





2. Chia Seeds

These tiny dark seeds are good for your gut, digestion, heart and blood sugar levels. Along with a good dose of protein, chia is also loaded with nutrients including iron, calcium, thiamin, manganese, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, B vitamins, folate and riboflavin.





3. Pumpkin Seeds

These crispy flavourful seeds are a treasure trove of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds contain 19 grams of protein! Here are some fun ways you can include it in your diet.





4. Almonds

Not just your brain and heart, almonds may also help keep your weight in check. Almonds make for an excellent source of protein and fibre. Both the nutrients are crucial for weight loss.





5. Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with an impressive four grams of protein per ounce. Walnuts are incredible for your brain and heart too. You could tuck into them raw, or toss them in your salad and smoothies.





Chomp on these nuts and seeds when cravings hit and see the effect yourself.









