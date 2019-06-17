Beetroot, Mushroom and Beans; Here Are 5 Ingenious Ways To Make Healthy Burger Patties

Burgers provide so much room to explore and experiment!

Wholesome, tall and cheesy, that's how most of us like our burgers to be. But do you know what the best part about burgers is? It provides so much room to explore and experiment! If you don't believe us, look around and you would find several whacky burgers in your city. From momo burger to noodle burger and chocolate burger, the list is endless. And if you are on a diet, and are feeling slightly bad that you would have to bid goodbye to your favourite snack, we have got something for you. Burgers may have an infamous reputation in the world of health and nutrition, but if they are made right, they can actually be one of the healthiest additions to your diet. Giving a healthy spin to your burger is a fairly easy feat. Swap the refined bread with multigrain bread and the fried patties with healthier variants, and you are good to go! Wondering how to make healthy patties for your burgers? Step this way.





To make healthy patties, you need to understand the importance of the base and texture. Texture is primarily defined by the grains you use in the burger. The tall burgers you have outside are usually made of corn flour or maida. In your healthy burgers, you can swap them with oats, bulgur and quinoa. For the base, you can experiment with a number of lentils, beans, fresh veggies and fruits.





Here are 5 healthy patty ideas you can try at home -

1. Black Beans patty: Beans are an incredible source of protein. Protein helps keep you satiated, due to which you binge less. To the goodness of black beans, you can add some arbi, corn kernels, bell pepper, parsley and red chilli and you have a wholesome patty! Here's how you can make a delicious black bean burger at home. Did you know? even rajma or kidney beans can serve as a good burger base.

2. Lentil and Mushroom patty: This filling lentil and mushroom based patty is another healthy treat you can try your hands on. Cooked brown lentils, sun-dried tomatoes, button mushrooms, olive oil - this crispy patty is an ideal amalgam of health and taste. Follow this recipe of lentil mushroom burger for all the yumminess.





3. Tofu patty: Vegans often find it hard to look for enough protein sources. Mixing a bunch of vegan favourites together may help. And while you are mixing it up, why not treat yourself with a satiating patty. Take a little tofu, chickpeas, roasted nuts and vegetables and blend it all together to make a hearty vegan patty. Here's a quick recipe to a delish vegan burger.





4. Chickpea burger patty: There's so much more to chickpea than hummus. Grind it well in a paste, throw in a bit of celery, onions, carrots and some flour and there you have it- an easy-peasy chickpea patty for your burger!





5. Beetroot and Sweet Potato patty: The ruby red beetroot is a good source of antioxidants and fibres. Of late, the world is warming up to the sheer versatility of this veggie. Besides salad, beetroot can be snuck in dumplings, can be used to colour your rice and also as a delicious base for your burger patty. Mix some chopped beetroot, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, corns and carrots together in a blender. Add to bulgur or rolled oats and enjoy you own home-made beetroot patty - hot and fresh!





Got some more ideas to share? Do write to us in the comments section below!









